The Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 has dropped and it's full of cute mini makeup products

Today is a good day! Benefit Cosmetics - the beauty brand loved by so many of us - has dropped its brand new beauty advent calendar for 2021.

This limited-edition Benefit Cosmetics set includes 12 mini Benefit best-sellers! Inside you get not one but four of the iconic mascaras, fan-favourite brow collection pieces and best in class bronzers and blushers.

The MORE the Merrier Advent Calendar, £58.50, Benefit Cosmetics

The calendar is worth £142.36 but priced at just £58.50. Plus, all of the products come packaged in a special-edition keepsake box that you can re-use for a gift that keeps on giving.

Products include the brand new They're Real Magnet mascara, a Hoola bronzer, the POREfessional smoothing primer and a Precisely, My Brow pencil. If you want a full list of what's inside, check out the image below.

Benefit's beauty advent calendar is limited edition and currently available exclusively on their website. We've been told there is limited stock, so in other words, don't mess around if you want to be one of the lucky ones to countdown to Christmas with lots of cute Benefit minis.

