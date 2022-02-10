Adele's very subtle transformation everyone missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

She's got the talent, she's got the looks and she's got the brows. International superstar Adele has some of the best brows in the industry. Over the years, Adele's brows have undergone a significant transformation, but what's her secret to such thickness?

According to Sian Dellar, Brow Specialist and Founder of Sian Dellar Permanent Makeup Clinic, the 33-year-old singer has had her brows laminated and now they look oh so striking. Having previously had relatively light eyebrows that matched her fair complexion, Adele now has dark brows that accentuate her stunning facial features.

WATCH: Adele's highlights at the BRIT Awards

Darker brows define and frame the face, so it's unsurprisingly that lamination is a popular choice for enhancing the brows. The treatment creates full, fluffy brows that last around six weeks and is more affordable than microblading – although it appears that Adele has had her brows microbladed too.

Adele's brows used to be blonder

Microblading is a semi-permanent form of brow tattooing and lasts from 12 to 18 months on average. The process requires miniature needles to create fine strokes but doesn't hurt as much as you would expect.

Although microblading is not cheap, with sessions costing between £400 to £1,500, it saves a huge amount of hassle when it comes to filling in the brows every day using pencils and gels.

Adele soon began to grow her brows out

When she first arrived on the scene, Adele sported gentle, narrow blondish brows but, like her career, they have dramatically blossomed. Now the star and mother-of-one has perfectly defined, tinted brows that keep the tweezers at bay.

Adele's dramatic brow look at the BRIT Awards

Want to achieve Adele's shapely brow look without breaking the bank? We've found the perfect brow gel for you, which will accentuate your brows for a sophisticated beauty look.

Makeup Revolution Brow Gel, £5/$6.90, Look Fantastic

This week, the Easy on Me singer took home three BRIT Awards for Best Song of the Year, Best Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year at this year's ceremony. The singer graced the red carpet in a stunning velvet Armani gown with sheer neckline and cape.

To complement the look, Adele opted for a dramatic winged eyeliner look and dark eyeshadow palette, topped off with a dusty pink lip and of course a fabulously dark brow.

