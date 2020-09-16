Andrea McLean's clever beauty hack for glowing skin is so simple Find out what's inside the Loose Women star's makeup bag...

Andrea McLean received a very impressive makeup delivery on Wednesday morning – and it may just be the secret behind her dewy glow.

There's no denying the Loose Women panellist needs no makeup at all, as she often shows off her flawless complexion in fresh-faced photos. However, when she does decide to get glammed up, there is now one particular item in her makeup bag that will give her the healthy, glowing complexion loved by stars such as Meghan Markle – an illuminating primer.

"Just received this from the lovely Gary Cockerill @makeupintelligence," Andrea captioned a video on her Instagram Stories, as she unboxed an array of new products.

"Beautiful presentation, it feels like a treat already," she continued, adding: "Thank you. Can't wait to try it." The 50-year-old inspected several gold packaged items, but one that remained hidden in the corner was the Illuminate and Hydrate Mattify Primer.

The Loose Women panellist unboxed her new makeup products on Wednesday morning

Costing £38, the primer can be applied before or after foundation to help hydrate skin, disguise shine and large pores, and keep makeup in place. It is described as: "Illuminating, moisturising and mattifying in one" – how handy!

Andrea appears to have her entire makeup look sorted, as her box also included concealer, mascara, foundation, eyebrow pencil and lipstick.

Andrea's makeup bag now includes a primer to help achieve her a dewy complexion

It also helps that Andrea's skincare routine involves religiously removing her makeup at night and giving herself a little "face massage". She told Health & Wellbeing: "I must admit to not using special eye creams, but I always use either a night cream or oil on my skin.

"I’ve recently started using a jade roller to smooth the product into my face – I have no idea if my skin is firmer, but it definitely feels good rolling it along my jawline and under my eyes, like it’s de-clogging and clearing any blockages. It’s very satisfying, and I end up doing it for longer than I intended, just because it feels like a nice face massage at bedtime."

