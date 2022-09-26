Rihanna's TikTok viral Fenty lip stain is back in stock - and on sale today only

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sure Rihanna is trending for her major Super Bowl performance news, but there’s another major headline that you may have missed. The big Fenty Beauty sale ends today – and there’s a big discount on Rihanna’s TikTok viral Fenty Poutsicle lip stain!

The genius lip product, which goes on glossy and leaves a long-wearing all-day tint, went viral over the summer because of its unbelievable staying power - and immediately sold out. The $24 Hydrating Lip Stain is not only back in stock, it’s 25% off!

Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in Zesty Bestie, was $24 now $18 / £‌12.75, Fenty Beauty

The Fenty Fam sale is sitewide, meaning you can also get other best sellers like Gloss Bomb lippy for as low as $10 and Pro'Filtr Foundation starting from $9.

AWARD WINNER: Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, was $24 now $18 / £‌12.75, Fenty Beauty

If you’re looking for even bigger savings, there are some pretty irresistible Big Dealz deals with up to 50% off more of our Fenty faves, including Body Sauce Luminizing Tint (was $49 now from $29), Sun Stalk'r Face + Eye Bronzer & Highlighter Palette (was $48 now $34) and Stunna lip paint (was $26 now $18).

BEST SELLER: Sun Stalk'r Face and Eye, Bronzer & Highlighter Palette, was $48 now $34 / £‌25.20, Fenty Beauty

And if you are a major fan of Tik Tok beauty, Fenty has so many viral favorites on sale - just check out As Seen On TikTok. Prices have been slashed on bestsellers like Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil (was $40 now $30) and the Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder (was $34 now $25).

With just hours to go left in the sale, we’re adding all of our Fenty must-haves to basket NOW...

