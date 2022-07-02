Kim Kardashian's neon nail polish is a summer vibe - and it's on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian is a constant source of style inspo, whether she's rocking the latest looks from SKIMS or Balenciaga. And we're taking our summer nail color inspiration from Kim this summer with her actual go-to neon nail polish that you can shop on Amazon.

Back in 2018, the Kardashians star switched up her nude manicure for the ultimate tropical hued vacay vibes with Orly's Glowstick (£8.95 / $9.40) and after the past couple of gloomy pandemic summers, we're in taking our cues from the hot neon shade.

KIM'S NEON PEDI: Kim Kardashian has long been a fan of neon nails - both manicures and pedicures - for summer

Shop Kim Kardashian's favorite neon nail polish

You'll be thrilled to know that Kim's bold and bright nail colour, Orly's 'Glowstick', is available to shop various places online.

KIM'S NAIL POLISH: Orly nail polish in 'Glowstick', £8.95 / $9.40, Amazon

In addition to Amazon, you can also grab the shade at Superdrug in the UK and Walmart in the US.

The fun nail color, which Kim shared in the original Instagram shot captioned "Neon nails for vacay!", is definitely sparking summer joy.

Kim showed off her neon pink manicure with a 'P' for boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim has been showing off her neon nails on Instagram, wearing a neon pink nail shade as she showed off her manicure emblazoned with a crystal 'P' - for boyfriend Pete Davidson.

GET THE LOOK: OPI nail polish in Exercise Your Brights, £13.59 / $10.79, Amazon

In 2021 she opted for a manicure featuring her favorite neon yellow.

CAN'T DECIDE?: OPI Power of Hues Collection, 6 neon minis, £18.91 / $23.90 Amazon

We're really loving the brightest summer nail colors out there right now, and it looks like we're not alone as neon is one of the biggest trends of summer 2022, too. And like the SKKN beauty mogul, we're loving all of it, from highlighter yellow to hot pinks and oranges.If you want to mix it up like Kim K, we suggest a Summer 2022 set of neon minis by another of her favorite nail polish brands, OPI.

What's Kim Kardashian's favorite nude nail polish?

For every day, she once revealed: "I keep my nails shorter with a neutral colour. I prefer to keep it low maintenance." Love Kim's more natural nails, too? Here are the reality TV star's favorite nude shades:

KIM LOVES: OPI Samoan Sand, £10.42 / $10.79, Amazon

KIM LOVES: ESSIE Sand Tropez, £7.99 / $9, Amazon

Kim, who has said she prefers to do her nails herself, is proof that even if you don't usually wear neon nail colour, it's still an amazing statement for summer vacation vibes.

So if you do you lean toward a more neutral nail look, try Kim's favourite nudes for nails: Essie's Sand Tropez (£7.99 / $9) and Samoan Sand by OPI (£10.42 / $10.79).

And they just happen to be beach themed - so yes, they're great for summer too...

