Sarah Jessica Parker shares very rare snap of twin daughters Tabitha and Marion – and they look like mini Carrie Bradshaws! So sweet!

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Friday to share a very rare snapshot of her eight-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, as they enjoyed a family holiday in Sicily – and fans can't believe the resemblance between the three of them! While Sarah's two little girls are looking ahead in the image, away from the camera, it's their long, wavy blonde hair that got her followers talking – since both have clearly inherited their mother's iconic tresses, which she became well known for whilst playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

Image: Instagram @sarahjessicaparker

The actress captioned the adorable photograph, which sees her grinning back at the camera: "The smile says it all. Thank you Sicily for living up to all our hopes and very high expectations. Farewell. For now. X, The Parker-Brodericks."

Her 4.4 million followers were quick to comment on the post, which gained over 350,000 likes in just a few hours. "Looks like a scene out of SATC!! Except now Carrie has kids," one said, while another wrote: "Oh good. Wonderful picture. Your kids look like little Sarah Mini Me's!"

The star rarely posts pictures of her children, though often speaks of them in her personal posts. Tabitha and Marion were born via a surrogate in 2009 – and Sarah spoke candidly about her struggles with fertility at the time. She told Access Hollywood: "Well, you know, we’ve been trying to expand our family for a number of years and we actually have explored a variety of ways of doing so. This was one of the things we discussed with seriousness that had real possibilities for us."

Sarah with husband Matthew Broderick and their children

When asked whether she'd found to hard to conceive again after having her son, she added: "Yeah, I mean I couldn’t pretend otherwise. It would be a complicated – it would be odd to have made this choice if I was able to, you know, have successful pregnancies since my son’s birth."