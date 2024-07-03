Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker publicly praises rarely-seen daughter Tabitha's new photo
Sarah Jessica Parker gives rare shout-out to rarely-seen daughter Tabitha, 15

The And Just Like That actress is a doting mom-of-three

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
4 minutes ago
Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a gorgeous vacation photo, with her daughter Tabitha being the star of the show. 

The Sex and the City star took to Instagram to post a sun-soaked picture of herself applying eye cream while standing outside on what looks to be a balcony by the beach, as she reminded her followers of the importance of SPF. 

The picture, the proud mom revealed, had been taken by none other than her teenage daughter. 

"Photo credit to Tabitha Broderick," she wrote. 

Tabitha and her twin sister Marion Loretta recently celebrated their 15th birthday, and Sarah shared a glimpse into their family's festivities on social media. 

She posted a picture of a bunch of pink helium balloons artistically placed in front of the window in a dimly-lit room, and wrote: "2 divine 15 year olds. We are so lucky and we love you so. Happy birthday to our dearest Loretta and Tabitha. Celebrating you both today was pure joy. X, Mama." 

Sarah and her husband Matthew Broderick are also parents to 21-year-old son James Wilkie, who is a student at Brown's University. 

He is studying classics, but is also dabbling in acting, and has his own agent. James also shared a sweet tribute dedicated to his younger sisters on their big day. He posted a selfie of himself and the twins on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Happy Birthday. I wish I could be there with you guys to celebrate," next to two red heart emojis. 

More photos followed of the twins in their family home in the West Village and during family trips. Sarah and Matthew welcomed the twins on June 22, 2009 via surrogacy in Martins Ferry, Ohio. 

Last year, Matthew opened up to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark about how the girls are different from each other. 

"They said they want to go to separate high schools. They were very serious about that," he first explained at the time, though he then added: "Then when it was time to decide for real, they were like, 'No we're going to the same high school." 

He added: "They're both extremely close but they definitely want their own space, their own friends, their own time." 

Kelly went on to assure Matthew that he and Sarah have done a very good job with their kids and have "raised lovely children," and cheekily added: "And they're nice behind your back!" to which Matthew responded with: "That's very nice to hear [...] That's the important thing!"

