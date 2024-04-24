Gwyneth Paltrow shares insight into time spent with kids Moses and Apple ahead of new chapter in life

Gwyneth Paltrow is going to become an empty nester in just a few months when her son Moses Martin, 18, leaves the family home for college.

The wellness entrepreneur, 52, spoke with Cultured Magazine about keeping her close relationships with her kids, Moses and his big sister Apple, 19, who left for college in 2022. She shares her two children with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

She spoke about relying on her kids to keep up her cultural literacy when it comes to the language of memes and who she'll hand that task over to when they're gone.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses cooks at home

"Luckily, I talk to my daughter multiple times a day, and I'm sure when Moses goes it will be the same," she said. "But in the meantime, until September, I have my son here to explain to me what all these crazy things that pop up are."

Gwyneth talked about the frustration of trying to understand the ever-evolving meme lingo, continuing: "This one meme, 'I'm baby'. I'm like, 'What the [expletive]? What does that mean?'"

"And then everyone tries to explain what 'I'm baby' means. I finally got it," she added, saying that when it came to TikTok: "That's never happening," and found that TV was "kind of a sad state."

© Instagram The star is a mom to daughter Apple and son Moses

She previously spoke with The Sunday Times about the "grief" of her son leaving home this September, as will her husband Brad Falchuk's son Brody.

"I've been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. I don't even know how to articulate it. It's like the guiding force. It's what I return to," the Goop founder shared.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares unsuspecting photo of son Moses and he's changed so much!

She explained that her social schedule often revolved around spending as much time as possible with her kids, whether it's with Moses before he leaves, or Apple when she's visiting, and she was anxious about how that would all change once he left.

© Instagram In September, the 18-year-old leaves home for college

"I never really go anywhere or do anything because I want to be around my kids while they live at home. You know, it's like, 'Oh, we're doing a girls' weekend here and there,' and I'm like, '[expletive] no, I have 88 days left of Moses living [with me]."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares photos with rarely-seen daughter Apple and son Moses during Mexico holiday

"It's been basically 20 years of me being beholden to a school calendar – so what will that feel like to not have that?" she mused, adding that the idea of him leaving brought "incredible sadness" to mind.

© Getty Images Her stepson with Brad, Brody, will also leave for college this fall

"On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief," Gwyneth shared. "On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow poses hand in hand with Dakota Johnson after recent revelation about Chris Martin relationship

"Your kids are supposed to be young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

© Instagram The Goop founder shares her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin

In a previous interview with People, she revealed that dropping Apple off at her dorm "was horrible. It was truly horrifying," citing that she was "sick to my stomach, bursting into tears" the entire time, wishing she could've had more time with her.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.