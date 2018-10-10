Did Kensington Palace let slip Kate Middleton's choice of dress a week before her outing? They dropped a massive hint!

Kensington Palace appears to have inspired the Duchess of Cambridge when she was deciding what to wear for her latest public outing in London. Last week, the palace tweeted an announcement, confirming that Kate would attend a mental health summit with her husband Prince William. The photo they chose to post on Twitter showed Kate on tour in Germany in July 2017, wearing a pretty lilac dress by Emilia Wickstead.

On Tuesday, when Kate carried out the engagement, she turned up to the event in the exact same dress. While it may have been a big coincidence, the detail wasn't lost on some royal fans, including blogger Tea Time with the Cambridges who pointed out the connection and tweeted: "I find it hilarious Kate wore the exact dress that KP used for this engagement announcement!"

The mother-of-three looked lovely at Tuesday's event, recycling what is clearly one of her favourite, go-to formal dresses. But while Kate paired her lilac dress with a red clutch during her visit to Hamburg last year, this week the Duchess showed off a new handbag. Cloaked in crocodile-embossing, her Aspinal of London bag had a glamorous shield padlock clasp with an elegant top handle. The item is priced at £595.

Kensington Palace chose this photo to announce William and Kate's engagement

Prince William and Kate, both 36, were attending the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit – an initiative to help improve mental health around the world. During the engagement, the couple met young people who have either had or are dealing with mental health issues. They also visited the exhibition area and met with representatives from a number of organisations to hear more about their mental health campaigns and programmes.

Kate stepped out in the same dress the week after

The royals were introduced to Colombian artist Dairo Vargas, who was painting an original piece of art inspired by the day's events. Creative Kate, a history of art graduate, lent her skills and had a go at painting a bit of the artwork after her husband William had nominated her as "the arty one". "Where can you hide it?" Kate joked as she painted a white stroke. "It's almost ruined the picture," William teased. "No, this is probably how you ruin a picture," he added, taking his turn.

