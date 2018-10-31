This is how much Meghan's royal tour wardrobe REALLY cost We break it down in numbers…

If you're anything like us, you will have been following the Duke and Duchess's Royal Tour with an eager eye. One, to generally see what one of our favourite couples have got up to on the other side of the world but mainly to get the ultimate fashion inspiration from Meghan's seriously enviable wardrobe.

Over the 16-day royal tour of Australia, Fiji and New Zealand, the mum-to-be has showcased some of our favourite outfits of hers yet. She's worn princess-worthy gowns to banquets, she's worn raincoats and vegan trainers for daytime activities and she's worn cute cocktail dresses during the afternoons and each outfit has been totally flawless.

But, this got us wondering… to look this good all the time, how much does it actually cost? Well, bad news folks, you better start seriously saving. Below, we've calculated Meghan's royal tour outfit in numbers from how much the wardrobe cost in total, to how many high street brands she wore; how much bling she rocked, to the single most expensive item she sported. Here's what we found:

Total cost of wardrobe: £117,109.19

Total cost of brand new items: £64,893.86

The Duchess choose this occassion to try out various new styles and also champion new brands. For the first time she wore designs by New Zealand's Maggie Marilyn and three items from Australia's Martin Grant.

READ MORE: Every single outfit Meghan's worn on the royal tour 2018

Total cost of reused items: £52,344.33

If you're travelling down under, you can't pack too much and, yes, that applies to royals too. Meghan proved nifty with her planning by rewearing lots of the items multiple times over the course of the tour - a Seasalt raincoat twice, a Martin Grant trench coat twice and numerous pieces of jewellery. She also packed her favourite Birdies Black 'Blackbird' flat shoes.

Cost of jewellery: £58,951.68

Man, are we jealous of Meghan's jewels. Of her impressive royal tour collection, various designer really stood out as clear favourites for her. She took a casual seven pieces of jewellery from ethical designer Pippa Small and six different items from Birks alone.

Cost of shoes: £6,414.93

This is the area of Meghan's wardrobe where she packed the most light, rewearing her Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Tabitha Simmons heeled pumps multiple times.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's best hair moments on the royal tour

Cost of bags: 5,681.88

She took the likes of Prada, Gucci and Christian Dior with her.

Cost of clothes: £46,168.70

That's a lot of outfit changes in 16 days...

Number of outfits worn in total: 40

Yes, 40! Our favourites had to be her Tuxedo white dress by Maggie Marilyn, her so-in-right-now long blazer by Serena Williams and her ultra ladylike Emelia Wickstead dress she wore for the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney.

Number of brands worn with items under £200: 14

What can we say? She's clearly a designer kind of woman.

READ NEXT: The special reason behind Doria Ragland's royal wedding outfit - and it's all thanks to Meghan Markle!

Number of priceless items (those gifted to her by the royal family, or gifted to her while on the trip): 15

Meghan packed a number of historical jewellery items to take with her Down Under including the stunning Aquamarine ring that she wore for her wedding reception that was previously Princess Diana's and a set of diamond and pearl earrings that were gifted to her from the Queen. On the trip she also recieved a couple of lovely gifts; from her Boh Runga yellow gold studs to her Kiri Nathan Pounamu necklace.

Most expensive single item: £13,645.00

We told you you'd have to save... The necklace (pictured below) by British jeweller, Jessica McCormack, was worn to celebrate the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand in Wellington.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan greeting crowds during the royal tour