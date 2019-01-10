Zoe Ball shares family photos with children Woody and Nelly from trip to Paris The doting mum went away ahead of her new Radio 2 role

Zoe Ball is gearing up to present the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in Chris Evans' place, but ahead of her big gig she took some time out to spend some quality time with her two children. Just after New Year's Day, Zoe took son Woody, 18, and Nelly, nine, to Paris for a few days, and shared some lovely pictures from their travels with her fans on Instagram. During their time in the French capital, the trio enjoyed hitting all the major attractions, including a visit to The Louvre, and a trip to the Eiffel Tower. Writing next to the collection of photos, Zoe wrote: "Paris, my monkeys, love. Lucky mama, lady refuelled and ready for you 2019 @bbcradio2." Fans were quick to wish Zoe luck ahead of her new role, with one writing: "Good luck, you'll be amazing," while another said: "You've got this wonderzo! Our ears are lucky to have you." A third added: "Look forward to hearing about your trip on the radio."

Zoe Ball took her two children to Paris for a mini holiday

The 47-year-old will make history as the first woman to present the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. The news was announced in October, just weeks after Chris announced his departure after eight years on the hit radio show. After the news was out, Zoe said in a statement that she was "thrilled" with her new venture. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be following in the giant footsteps of Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. To be the first woman to present this very special show is both an honour and privilege," she said.

MORE: See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown

A trip to the Louvre was on the cards

She continued: "Believe me, I'm not underestimating the enormity of the task ahead, to follow not one but two of my broadcasting idols, into such a well-loved show is somewhat daunting but I hope, in the same way that Chris made this show his own after taking over from the wonderful Sir Terry Wogan, that with a top team alongside me, I can bring the fabulous Radio 2 audience a show they want to wake up to."

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals exciting family news

The It Takes Two host shared a number of photos from their trip

More recently, Zoe and her family had more celebrating to do when her son Woody, who she shares with ex-husband Norman Cook, turned 18. The family threw a huge party for the birthday boy, which saw Norman – aka Fatboy Slim – DJ for a group of teenagers at a club in Brighton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.