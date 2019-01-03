Strictly's Faye Tozer shares rare photo with son as she makes up for lost family time It looks like they had a wonderful day!

Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer admitted that it was hard being away from her family during her time on the BBC One dance show, but over the festive period she certainly made up for lost time! Most recently, the former Steps singer enjoyed a day out at the beach with her son Benjamin, nine, and her older sister. The star shared a photo of the trio wrapped up warm as they posed in front of the sea. "Braving the beach with my big sis and B. Brrr," Faye captioned the post. Fans couldn’t believe how grown up her son looked in the picture, with one writing: "Aww, Benjamin is so grown up," while another said: "Look how grown up Benjamin is. Gorgeous Faye!" A third added: "You can certainly see the family resemblance, gorgeous photo."

Strictly's Faye Tozer with her son and big sister

Faye made it to the final on Strictly alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, and was supported each week by her doting husband Mick Smith, who travelled down to Elstree Studios with their son to watch his wife in the audience. Towards the end of the show, Faye publicly paid tribute to Mick, thanking him for being right behind her throughout her Strictly journey. Posting a photograph of them together at the Strictly set, Faye wrote: "Thank you @mick_smith_ for being there to support us every weekend without fail! And thank you for bringing our B down to see me this weekend!! You are the VIP tent legend!" Faye later added: "Thank you to Mr Smith for travelling to Elstree to support us every weekend without fail! And bringing our gorgeous B for some much needed cuddles!"

Faye's husband Mick Smith with Benjamin

During Strictly, Faye was forced to deny that she was romantically linked to Giovanni after the pair were pictured enjoying lunch together in November. In the photos, Giovanni was seen removing food from Faye's lips, and Mick later brushed off the rumours after taking to Instagram to share a hilarious picture of himself with a few grains of rice stuck to the corner of his mouth, along with the caption: "Where's @pernicegiovann1 when you need him? Help me out @fayetozersmith."

