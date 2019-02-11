Is Heidi Klum, 45, pregnant with first child with Tom Kaulitz? The happy couple recently got engaged

It sounds as if Heidi Klum and her fiancé Tom Kaulitz have a lot more to look forward to than a wedding this year, with news reported on Monday that they are expecting their first child together. Fashion designer Wolfgang Joop was chatting to TV channel RTL when he seemingly let slip the news, and while Heidi and Tom have yet to confirm it, they have also not denied the rumours. Heidi is also a doting mum to four older children – Leni, 14; Henry, 12; Johan, 11; and Lou, 8. HELLO! has reached out to Heidi's rep for comment.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are thought to be expecting their first baby together

MORE: See the surprising photo Kate sent to her fans in thank-you card

In December, Tom – the guitarist in rock band Tokio Hotel - popped the question to Heidi just after Christmas, with Heidi sharing the happy news on her Instagram page. Heidi, 45, and Tom, 29, made their red carpet debut in May 2018, and have been inseparable ever since. The couple have opened up about their 17-year age difference during an interview with People in July, with Heidi saying of Tom: "He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."

READ: 12 Valentine's Day movies that have something for everyone

Recently, Heidi spoke to HELLO! about raising her children in the spotlight, and revealed that they are all pursuing their own paths right now. She said of oldest daughter Leni: "She wants to dance right now. I’m letting her do what she wants to do." Heidi added: "I’m not putting any seeds in my kids’ heads of what they should do. I want them to come up with their own things. They are not really stage kids. For example, my oldest son is 12; he’s turning 13. I think he has his dad’s voice. It has that husky, sexy kind of voice that Seal has. I’m always like Henry, you have such a beautiful voice, but he doesn’t want to. He loves sports."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.