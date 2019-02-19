Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle has lunch with friend Abigail Spencer ahead of baby shower A stunning look for the Duchess

The royal baby countdown is officially on! The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant and beamed with happiness as she left The Mark hotel in New York ahead of her baby shower. Megha, who is attending her lavish baby shower on Tuesday, was pictured heading out to have lunch with friend Abigail Spencer at The Surrey Hotel ahead of her lavish shower, which has been planned for her by her best friend Jessica Mulroney.

WATCH VIDEOS BELOW

Meghan and Abigail Spencer headed out for lunch

The mum-to-be was typically elegant in a black coat and kept her makeup to a minimum, instead showing off her natural pregnancy glow. Wearing sunglasses, Prince Harry's wife walked briskly past the cameras and kept her head down as she exited the Upper East Side hotel.

Meghan leaves her baby shower

Preparations had begun early on Tuesday, with gifts and decoration delivered to the venue. A team of florists was pictured delivering hundreds of colourful blooms to the hotel, with the spring flowers appearing to give a special nod to Meghan's due date in late April. Security was increased and barriers were also put into place outside the hotel ahead of the Duchess' arrival.

MORE: Prince William and Kate's rare PDA moments in photos

Loading the player...

While the hundreds of pink roses could be a hint that Meghan and Prince Harry may be expecting a baby girl, other flowers including orange and yellow tulips were also among the bouquets set to go on display at the baby shower. Meanwhile, one member of the team carried what appeared to be an orange tree, which in Eastern history have come to symbolise prosperity, happiness and luck – a fitting gift to the mum-to-be.

Decorations and flowers were delivered to the hotel

MORE: This is what Prince Harry did while Meghan celebrated her baby shower

One of the first presents to arrive was a huge convertible crib by babyletto, which retails online for £290. The item, which includes a toddler bed conversion kit and comes in a range of colours, was delivered to the hotel carefully packaged in its box.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.