Holly Willoughby just made a surprising revelation about her children

Holly Willoughby has confessed that she doesn't want her three young children to follow in her showbiz footsteps. The This Morning presenter, who was scouted as a model aged 14, said she and husband Dan Baldwin, a TV producer, are encouraging their children to chase their own dreams. "Harry [aged nine] is massively into football, so I think he's going to be sporty in some way," Holly told TV Life magazine. "He loved the World Cup this year and he's a big Arsenal supporter."

"Belle [aged seven] is bright and her imagination is amazing and she loves writing stories and disappearing into her own little world so maybe something creative," she added. And while Holly may have an inkling of what her older children will do, she said it's too early to predict her youngest child Chester's career path.

Holly has three children, including daughter Belle (pictured), with her husband Dan

The TV star celebrated her son's birthday over the weekend, treating Chester to a trip to the theatre to watch Aladdin. On Instagram, Holly posted a photograph of herself and the actors in front of the stage. "Wow what an incredible show... thank you to the amazing cast of @aladdinlondon... Chester loved his birthday surprise... spectacular!" she captioned the picture. It's no surprise that Holly chose to take her son to see Aladdin. The mother-of-three often talks about her family's love for all things Disney, and they enjoyed a holiday to Walt Disney World in Florida last April.

Holly, 37, is set to travel to Australia next month to co-present I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! with her friend Declan Donnelly. She'll be taking her three kids and her husband Dan with her, as well as her parents who will be on hand to help. On Monday, Holly revealed that she already knows who will be taking her spot on This Morning whilst she is away.

"We do [know who it is]… he's [Phillip] in very safe hands. Whenever I leave him I want to make sure he's looked after and he's with somebody and it's all nice," Holly told presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. We'll just have to wait and see who her replacement is!

