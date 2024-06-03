Victoria Beckham's divisive 'sentimental' tribute to son Brooklyn following transatlantic move

Victoria Beckham, 50, may be missing her son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 25, who lives in America with his wife Nicola, but she keeps some "sentimental" reminders of him at home.

Instead of relying solely on family photos or personal possessions, the fashion designer reminisced about Brooklyn's childhood with her bizarre tribute – baby teeth. Three small teeth were pictured on a black marble worktop alongside the message: "Not that I'm sentimental but… [You] think I can throw your baby teeth away @brooklynpeltzbeckham??"

© Instagram Victoria revealed she has kept her eldest son Brooklyn's baby teeth

Victoria and her husband David Beckham welcomed Brooklyn back in March 1999, four months before they tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin. The four-month-old acted as a page boy, wearing matching ivory and purple outfits to his parents.

While the former Spice Girl and the former footballer opened up about the ups and downs of their love story – and the subsequent media storm – in the Netflix docuseries Beckham, Victoria went into more detail about her struggles after the birth of their first child in a recent interview.

She told Grazia that the media interest in her post-birth weight left her feeling insecure.

"I’ve had so much said about me and I’m sure that has robbed me of some experiences. I never want to look like I’m complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven’t felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play," explained the mother-of-four, who also shares Romeo, Cruz and Harper with David.

She added: "I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight."

However, Victoria has also been able to share more happy memories with Brooklyn in recent years, including his 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola's love story

© LISA O'CONNOR The couple live in America

The budding chef started dating Transformers actress Nicola in October 2019, and they purchased an $11 million property together in Beverly Hills in 2021.

Despite enjoying five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool, a yoga room and a juice bar, the pair sold the home and moved back into Nicola's apartment in Los Angeles shortly before their wedding.

© Instagram Victoria jetted to Palm Springs for Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Brooklyn was reunited with his family on his big day, which took place at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach. VB later gushed about the happy newlyweds on the Today show, stating: "It was a beautiful wedding. As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?"

She added her children "grow up so, so quickly" as she sweetly explained their close bond. "It's all about communication and being present as a parent. I love to work, I love what I do in fashion and beauty. But being a parent, being a good mom, is my No. 1 job. But they're amazing, they work hard, they're good, sweet, kind human beings, and that's what you want to do as a parent," she said.

