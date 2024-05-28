Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham's table manners seriously divide fans in unearthed video
Harper Beckham's dinner table habit during family lunch divides fans

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child is always so well behaved

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
David and Victoria Beckham love nothing more than spending quality time with their children; Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Given that Brooklyn now lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, it's rare the Beckhams can all be in one room together - but whenever they are, it's almost guaranteed there will be some form of celebration. 

In an unearthed clip shared to Instagram, Brooklyn and Harper can be seen tucking into a plate of hearty and wholesome food at The Cow in Westbourne Park Road, just a five-minute drive from the Beckhams' £31 million Holland Park townhouse

WATCH: Harper and Brooklyn Beckham tuck into bangers and mash at London pub

The sweet sibling duo 'cheers' their forks before tucking into a plate of sausage and mash, looking more like twins as they react in perfect sync. 

The clip, however, proved to be quite polarising amongst fans who couldn't help but comment on Harper's 'divisive' table manners. The trendy tween appeared to flip her fork before putting food into her mouth - an action that can sometimes be attributed to American cutlery etiquette. 

Given the Beckhams split their time between London and Miami, it wouldn't be a surprise if Harper had picked up her table manners there. 

A photo of Harper Beckham hugging her brother Cruz© Instagram
Harper shares the sweetest bond with her brothers

"Watch your etiquette with the fork.. such a cutie though!" penned one fan in the comments of an Instagram post shared by fan account @keanuh. "The fork is turned down while cutting, which is correct. She only turned the fork to add the sauce," responded another in Harper's defence. 

Harper wore a pretty floral dress at Romeo's 21st birthday dinner last week© Instagram
The youngest Beckham often joins her parents for dinner

"Big bro uses his fork properly, sis needs to turn it over so it’s not a shovel," wrote another, as a fourth disagreed: "Good to see folk using a knife correctly, not like it is a pencil. Also I just know they will not lick their knives. Lovely table manners." 

Who knew table manners could be so divisive?

Harper Beckham's impressive culinary skills

It's not just table manners that Harper has picked up from dining with her parents. The youngest Beckham is also a budding baker and has picked up some impressive culinary skills from her dad, David. 

Harper Seven was getting involved with the baking process© Instagram
Harper Seven enjoys getting involved with baking at home

In a clip shared to Victoria's Instagram Story when Harper was just nine, Victoria filmed her daughter standing at the hob alongside dad as he coached her about how to make the perfect boiled egg, ready for a hearty pre-school breakfast.

In the video, David could be seen guiding his daughter as she used tongs to place an egg into a pan of simmering water.

david beckham harper seven cooking eggs© Instagram
David has passed on his culinary skills to his daughter

Looking incredibly proud of herself, Harper beamed at her mum behind the camera as she announced: "Harper is cooking eggs with daddy."

