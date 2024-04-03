John Torode's ultra-rare photos with his lookalike children are so sweet

John Torode returned to screens recently for the brand new series of MasterChef. The TV presenter and professional cook is once again joined by hosting partner, Greg Wallace, to challenge a group of budding chefs in the hopes of becoming the 2024 champion.
Like many successful chefs and restaurateurs, he takes no prisoners when it comes to his work in the kitchen, but it's clear John has a softer side when it comes to his family.
The 58-year-old is happily married to actress and fellow TV presenter Lisa Faulker, and together they present their own show, John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, where they serve up delicious recipe inspiration for viewers at home.
The couple married in 2019 and both are parents, too. John shares two adult children, Casper and Marselle, from his previous relationship with Angela.
He's also a dad to Lou, 18 and Jonah, 20 from his marriage to Jessica Torode. They were married between 2000 and 2011 and finalised their divorce in 2014.