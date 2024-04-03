John Torode's ultra-rare photos with his lookalike children are so sweet

John Torode returned to screens recently for the brand new series of MasterChef. The TV presenter and professional cook is once again joined by hosting partner, Greg Wallace, to challenge a group of budding chefs in the hopes of becoming the 2024 champion.

Like many successful chefs and restaurateurs, he takes no prisoners when it comes to his work in the kitchen, but it's clear John has a softer side when it comes to his family.

The 58-year-old is happily married to actress and fellow TV presenter Lisa Faulker, and together they present their own show, John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, where they serve up delicious recipe inspiration for viewers at home.

© Karwai Tang Lisa Faulkner and John Torode attend the ITV Palooza 2019

The couple married in 2019 and both are parents, too. John shares two adult children, Casper and Marselle, from his previous relationship with Angela.

He's also a dad to Lou, 18 and Jonah, 20 from his marriage to Jessica Torode. They were married between 2000 and 2011 and finalised their divorce in 2014.

John and Lisa present a TV show together View post on Instagram

Lisa, meanwhile, is a mum to 16-year-old daughter Billie, whom she adopted with her ex Chris Coghill in 2006.

John doesn't often post photos of his children on social media and not a huge amount is known about them publicly. However, from the snaps that we have seen, his children are total lookalikes of him!

John Torode's ultra-rare snaps with his lookalike children

John's daughter Lou © Instagram John shared this photo of his daughter Lou to celebrate her 18th birthday. Paying tribute to her on her special day, John wrote on Instagram: "@Lou.Torode Always full of fun, laughs and love. "What a wonderful 18-year-old you truly are! Clever, kind and brilliant. Love you, my little princess. Happy Birthday. Love you." Lou looked lovely in her green floral dress with a celebratory cocktail in hand.



John's throwback © Instagram In the same post for his daughter's birthday, John shared some adorable throwback pictures of Lou from when she was younger. This cute photo shows Lou feeding the ducks on the lake in super cute blue Wellington boots.



Sibling love © Instagram This photo shows Lou with her older brother playing around together a few years ago. Lou's brother, Jonah, is now 20. We're certain John loves nothing more than looking back on these happy memories from when his children were young!



John's son Jonah © Instagram As mentioned, John's son Jonah recently turned 20 and the celebrity chef also paid a heartwarming tribute to his son for his birthday on Instagram. The proud dad wrote: "Happy 20th Birthday Son. "What an amazing young man you are. Kind, fun, generous and loving but you still can't answer a phone and @jonah.torode I love you for all of it. Happy Happy Birthday."

Father-son bond © Instagram It seems the bond has continued as Jonah's grown up. This super cute snap sees the two of them sitting together while enjoying a meal, and their faces say it all!



MORE: Prince George's godfather, the Duke of Westminster, shares major news ahead of society wedding

MORE: Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias's adorable kids they keep from spotlight - rare photos