Alanis Morissette, 44, announces shock pregnancy with third child - see baby bump photo What wonderful news!

On Monday evening, singer Alanis Morissette announced to her 389,000 Instagram followers that she is pregnant with her third child. Congratulations! The Ironic singer shared a very artistic black and white snap of her with her headphones on, looking to be in a recording session, with her cute baby bump on show, visible through her black roll neck jumper. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "so much NEWness..." with a series of heart and praying emojis. The singer already has two children - daughter Onyx, one, and eight-year-old son Ever with husband Mario Treadway.

Alanis shared her beautiful baby bump on Instagram

Mario and Alanis married in 2010, in a beautiful ceremony at their lavish home in Los Angeles. In 2017, the singer - who had lived in her house for 21 years - sold the property and made a huge profit in the process. The You Learn songstress bought her seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Brentwood, Los Angeles for $1.79millon (around £1.37million in 1996), but sold it for $5.32million (around £4million), earning a cool $3.5million (£2.67million) profit. Nice!

In 2016, the US-born star told biography.com that becoming a mother changed her life rapidly, in more ways than she could have imagined. "My manager said to me at one point many years ago, “Your life’s going to change when your baby is born – but only forever. I have discovered the virtues of coffee, truly. Coffee has become very helpful in that I’m sleeping a lot less."

She added: "But motherhood is also all about integration for me. Previously, personal fulfilment was at home, and then I was on the road, living my vocation. Everything was really compartmentalized. Separate. There was this, and then there was that. Now everything is really integrated."

Alanis also explained that she is great at multi-tasking. "I come into my room to do an interview, I go breastfeed, I talk to my husband, I go write a song. Everything’s blended together and, frankly, not a moment too soon. It’s always been a goal, this integration."