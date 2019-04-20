Pippa Middleton opens up about baby son Arthur for the first time – and it's totally adorable See what she said!

Pippa Middleton has spoken for the first time about her baby son, little Arthur Matthews, who is now six months old. Writing in her Waitrose magazine column, she even revealed that she is teaching Arthur to swim! "Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," she said. "He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favourite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion... Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby."

Pippa and James welcomed baby Arthur in October

It's the first time Pippa has spoken publicly about her first child with husband James Matthews, after welcoming Arthur in October 2018. At the time, a spokesperson told HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister gave birth at London's Lindo Wing, just like her royal sibling. After Pippa's baby news was announced, Kensington Palace released a brief statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James." No doubt the two sisters will enjoy bringing their children up together, since Kate's third-born Prince Louis is only six months older than Arthur, too.

In January, Pippa was pictured on holiday in St Barths with husband James, his brother Spencer Matthews and Spencer's wife Vogue Williams. Since Vogue and Spencer also have a baby son, Theodore, the foursome share a very close bond. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in November 2018, Spencer shared how he couldn't be more thrilled about the two boys being born so close together. "It's always lovely for babies to grow up in a similar age gap and it's nice to have cousins be of a similar age," he said.