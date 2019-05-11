Alex Jones drops huge clue she could give birth any day now 'Grandparents have arrived'

Alex Jones has dropped a huge clue that she could give birth any day now with a very telling Instagram post. The One Show presenter, who went on maternity leave at the end of last month, hasn't revealed the exact date her baby is due, but gave fans a major hint that her second child could be arriving imminently.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the pregnant mum-of-one revealed that her parents have come to stay with her, which could mean Alex is preparing to welcome her second child very soon. Captioning a clip of her mum and dad playing in a park with her two-year-old son Teddy, Alex said: "Grandparents have arrived and standing by."

Alex Jones' parents are on standby for baby number two

READ MORE: Pregnant Alex Jones reveals big plans for next home project

It was just last week that Alex admitted she is trying to speed up her baby's arrival as she revealed she is drinking raspberry leaf tea, which is believed to prepare the uterus for birth. This could be another sign that perhaps Alex's new addition to the family is expected to join them very soon.

The TV presenter previously revealed that her mum was a huge help to her when she had Teddy. She said: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Loading the player...

Alex recently confessed she is "slightly terrified" about having two young children. Speaking candidly about her fears on podcast I See What You're Saying, Alex explained: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

READ MORE: See the stunning house where The One Show's Alex Jones is relaxing on maternity leave

Alex officially started her maternity leave from The One Show at the end of April. She will be replaced by Stacey Dooley, who will stand in for Alex from Monday 29 July for one week. Other guest presenters include Emma Willis, who will cover from Monday 3 June for two weeks and Mel Giedroyc, who will take on the job for one week from Monday 24 June. The stars will join regular guest hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

"I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show," Alex said last month. "I'll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.