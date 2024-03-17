Kim Kardashian poses with son Saint, 8, courtside during Lakers game – see the sweet pics

Kim Kardashian recently cherished an intimate moment with her eldest son, Saint, as they attended the Los Angeles Lakers versus Golden State Warriors basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena.

The duo enjoyed the game from the courtside, with eight-year-old Saint showing his support in a vibrant purple Lakers jersey, illustrating his enthusiasm and loyalty to his favorite team.

The game was a star-studded event, attracting celebrities like Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck, adding to the glamorous ambiance of the evening.

Earlier that day, the SKIMS founder had shared snippets of another basketball game, a more personal affair, where she cheered on Saint as he played.

© Kevork Djansezian Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena

Accompanying her was her daughter, Chicago, aged six, together they supported Saint from the sidelines, embodying the spirit of a closely-knit family.

In a heartwarming display of sibling affection captured on Kim's Instagram Story, she shared a clip with the caption: “Saint promised his sister when he made a basket he would come and do a special handshake with her!”

© Kevork Djansezian Kim enjoys the game with her son Saint

True to his word, after scoring a basket, Saint rushed to his sister, sharing a special handshake followed by a sweet kiss on the cheek.

This tender moment, observed and celebrated by Kim with an "Awww!" and a declaration of "That is so funny!", showcased the genuine joy and playful interactions that define their family life.

© Kevork Djansezian Kim poses with son Saint

Kim punctuated this sentiment with emojis conveying her emotional response to the adorable exchange between her children.

Kim, a devoted mother to four—sons Saint, Psalm, 4, and daughters Chicago and North West,10, shared by her with ex-husband Kanye West, frequently shares glimpses into their family dynamics and her children's accomplishments.

© Kevork Djansezian Saint is looking so grown up

Recently, she expressed pride in Saint's basketball achievements, noting his selection for the All-Star team and highlighting his impressive performance during a game where "they won and he played so good."

Saint's passion for sports extends beyond basketball. In February, he experienced a dream come true when he had the opportunity to walk onto the soccer field hand-in-hand with his idol, Lionel Messi, during Inter Miami’s game against LA Galaxy.

This momentous occasion was shared by Inter Miami on Instagram, captioned “Ready for Game,” and enthusiastically reposted by Kim on her Instagram Story, emphasizing Saint's excitement with, “Saint walking out with @lionelmessi !!!!.”

She further shared her joy on X (formerly Twitter), articulating the significance of the event for Saint, “Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.