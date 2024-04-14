North West, 10, divides fans after Kim Kardashian shares photo of daughter dripping in diamonds

North West proved that diamonds really are a girl's best friend in her mom, Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram photo.

In a post shared with her 364 million Instagram followers, Kim's eldest daughter North was seen dripping in a suite of dazzling diamond jewels adorning her wrists, neck and ears.

The 10-year-old also rocked an array of new facial piercings, including a diamond-studded nose ring and a glittering lip hoop, along with a collection of ear cartilage piercings - though if Northie was just playing dress up, it's likely they're faux.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian North's photo on Kim's Instagram caused a major divide amongst fans

"Stylist of the year," Kim, 43, captioned her post, which drew divided opinions from fans.

While many loved North's creativity in the photo, admiring her jaw-dropping jewels and writing comments such as: "Okay Northie! Can she style me for Coachella next year?!", other fans disapproved of the controversial post.

"She's too young for this, sorry!" read one comment, as another fan penned: "It makes me sick to see this when there are people who can’t afford to eat."

"Is Kim over her robbery trauma and showing off again?" asked another fan, to which a fourth replied: "It's clearly just costume jewellery."

Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 - an incident that she has admitted has left her with permanent trauma.

© Getty It's not the first time North has worn dazzling jewels

The SKIMS founder said on The Alec Baldwin Show that she "almost lost" herself following the event, and found it difficult to feel herself again in the years following the robbery.

Fans responding to North's crystal-encrusted ensemble of jewellery may remember Kim's confessional on The Kardashians aired on Hulu.

© Getty Images North with her mom at Paris Fashion Week in 2022

"After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewelry," Kim admitted. "I haven't really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me, it was such a - I didn't know I was ready for that experience and what that meant, but I was. I was ready to, like, give it up."

North can often be seen on Kim's social media channels, including their shared TikTok account (@kimandnorth) playing dress up in her mom's clothes and filming makeup tutorials.

© Instagram North is already a major fashion influencer despite her age

With an astonishing increase of 700,000 followers from February to March 2024, North has quickly become one of the platform's most watched It-girls, particularly amidst the anticipation of her debut album, Elementary School Drop Out.

Latest research from Viralyft, utilizing tools like Social Blade and a specialized TikTok influencer calculator, has meticulously analyzed North's surge in popularity and its implications on her earning capabilities as Kim Kardashian's mini-me.

© TikTok North and Kim make regular TikToks together

As of the latest findings, North's TikTok following has reached a staggering 18.8 million, positioning her to potentially earn up to $30,134.75 per video.