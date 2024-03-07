Kim Kardashian’s son Saint, 8, is his dad Kanye West’s twin in latest selfie

Kim Kardashian, an emblem of the digital age and a pioneer in personal branding, famously encapsulated her affinity for self-expression in the form of a coffee table book titled Selfish,"a curated collection of her own selfies.

This penchant for capturing moments seems to be a familial trait, as her eight-year-old son, Saint, appears to be following in his mother's footsteps, embracing the modern art of selfie-taking.

On an unassuming Tuesday, Kim, now 43, took to the global stage of Instagram to share an artful, black-and-white image captured by Saint himself.

The post, aptly captioned "Selfie by Saint," was unveiled to her immense following of 363 million, quickly becoming a focal point of admiration and conversation among her audience.

The comments section lit up with observations, many highlighting the young boy's resemblance to his father, Kanye West.

Saint is one of four children Kim shares with Kanye, along with North, aged 10; Chicago, aged 6; and Psalm, aged 4.

The resemblance between Saint and Kanye became a point of consensus among the commenters.

"We don’t even have to ask who his daddy is…" remarked one user, while another confidently stated, "Kanye twin!" The sentiment was widespread, with countless affirming, "He look like his daddy," and "Daddy's son."

However, beneath the familial shares and moments of connection lies a contentious debate between Kim and Kanye over the education of their children.

Kanye, aged 46, leveraged his Instagram platform last Wednesday to issue a public plea to Kim, urging her to reconsider the educational path for their children.

He criticized the elite elementary school Sierra Canyon, calling it a "fake school for celebrities" manipulated by "the system."

Kim Kardashian poses with her four kids at Chicago West's 6th birthday party

In his characteristic style, Kanye, who established the unaccredited Christian institution Donda Academy in 2022, veiled his critique in cryptic language.

"At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for," he started, suggesting a deeper, personal battle over his relationship with his children.

Despite a legal conclusion to their custody battle granting joint custody and equal access, Kanye's message hinted at a deeper sense of disconnection, especially with his youngest, Chicago and Psalm.

Kanye's critique extended beyond personal grievances, touching on broader themes of control and influence.

"When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate," he claimed, offering a window into his worldview, albeit without direct evidence.

Amidst these claims, Kanye affirmed, "My two oldest know they daddy is," pointing to a complex web of personal and public narratives that surround this family.

Kim Kardashian's son was seen running out of the Christmas Eve photoshoot to say hi to his young cousin Tatum

While Kanye is often seen publicly with North and sometimes Saint, his interactions with Chicago and Psalm are less documented, adding layers to the family's public discourse.

The school debate is not new territory for Kim and Kanye, who have previously clashed over their children's education.

Kanye has been vocal about his desire for the children to attend Donda Academy, leading to a compromise where the children split their time between Sierra Canyon for academics and Donda Academy for choir practice.

