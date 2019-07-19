Gemma Atkinson shares video of herself breastfeeding baby Mia Protective pet dog Norman was on hand again

Gemma Atkinson is currently enjoying her maternity leave after welcome daughter Mia on 4 July. And since she's been home, her protective pet dogs, Norman and Ollie, have never ventured far from her side, no matter what she's doing. Earlier today, the new mum shared a sweet video on her Instagram stories of herself breastfeeding little Mia. While only her daughter's little head was visible in the clip, her pet pooch Norman was captured keeping a watchful eye over the tot as she tried to feed. Captioning the clip, Gemma said: "Hey Hooman! When you've eaten you rest and I check on you again. And again. And again."

The former Hollyoaks actress previously shared another video of Ollie cuddling up to her as they relaxed on the sofa. The new mum told fans, "Rank but I think he can smell my milk. That or he's suddenly started liking chebs," alongside a laughing crying emoji. Perhaps the same could be said for Norman as he tried his hardest to make a beeline for Gemma as she breastfed Mia.

Norman isn't going anywhere

Earlier in the day, Gemma shared another clip of Norman watching over Mia as she lay in her buggy. As the adorable pooch paced back and forth, Gemma, 34, reassured her four-legged friend, saying: "She's alright Norm. She's ok. She's fine." Gemma captioned the video, "Are you ok in there my hooman?" alongside a sticker that read "Too cute". Too cute, indeed!

Gemma and her partner Gorka Marquez welcomed their daughter on Thursday 4 July but didn't announce Mia's name until this week. The couple shared three sweet images of baby Mia, revealing that the little girl also shares the same middle name, Louise, as her mum.

Gemma's dogs love little Mia

Gemma had previously explained why they hadn't announced their daughter's name straight away, telling her followers: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all." She added: "It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first."

