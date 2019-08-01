Gareth Gates shares beautiful rare photo with lookalike daughter Missy She's so grown up!

Gareth Gates has shared a rare photo with his lookalike daughter Missy – and it is gorgeous! The singer was the first to admit that he is very private about posting images of his eight year old on social media, but he couldn't resist giving fans a glimpse of her beauty in a side-by-side image, which sees the pair enjoying some father and daughter time as they prepare to head to the beach while on holiday. Gareth, 34, shares Missy with ex-wife Suzanne, a dancer who he was married to from 2008 to 2011.

Captioning the snap, Gareth said: "I rarely share pictures of my daughter. I never like exposing too much of her, I think it should be her choice when she’s a little older. BUT - I had to share this. I can’t believe how beautiful she is. I love you Missy moo. You’re my world. #nofilter #daddydaughter." Fans were blown-away by Missy's appearance, with one commenting: "Awww wow what a beautiful photo of you both. Missy is stunning! I can't believe how grown up she is now. It feels like yesterday we were looking at newborn photos." While another added: "What a beautiful girl. Gorgeous eyes too."

Stunning!

Gareth is now engaged to former Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes. The former Pop Idol runner-up proposed to Faye in January, just four months after the couple temporarily parted ways. The pair reconciled within just a few weeks of announcing their separation, and the soap star insists that the split helped to make their relationship stronger. Faye and Gareth will tie the knot in 2020.

Gareth and Faye are planning to marry in 2020

Earlier this year, Faye revealed they’ll have a surprising guest conducting the ceremony – Holly Willoughby’s sister Kelly! The couple are best friends with Kelly after she worked as Gareth’s manager for several years at the beginning of his career, and she has agreed to play a special role in their big day.

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth’s godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we’d had a glass of champagne – said: ‘Let’s ask her.’ And we did, and she was thrilled!" Faye told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine at the time.

