Myleene Klass BARES ALL as she reveals beautiful baby bump The star is counting down to the arrival of her third child

Myleene Klass is on a serious countdown! The star is set to welcome her baby boy any day now, and has taken to Instagram to give fans a look at her full-term baby bump. Myleene, 41, looks beautiful in the black-and-white image, standing side on, and looking at the camera. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Will never get over or take for granted the miracle of growing and carrying a child. Mamas, you are all so incredible. Our bodies are incredible (and yes, I'm STILL pregnant!)" Her fans and friends were quite to comment on the post, with Kate Thornton writing: "That boy is way too comfy in there! You look glorious x." Best pal Lauren Laverne added: "Everyone in the house on tenterhooks! Xxx."

Myleene Klass shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of her baby bump

Myleene announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of her blossoming bump along with a red love heart emoji. And last month, the star confirmed she is expecting a baby boy during her star-studded baby shower. Myleene is already a mum to daughters Ava, 11, and eight-year-old Hero from her marriage to Graham Quinn. She recently spoke about the girls' excitement at become big sisters, and said she believes they will be like "mini mummies" to their baby brother. "They are over the moon," she shared during an appearance on Lorraine. "They are planning everything already. They are going to be baby mini mummies. They have come up with names too... Snoop Dogg, Jason Derulo."

MORE: Myleene Klass shares a peek inside her baby's super-stylish nursery

The star pictured with her partner, Simon Motson

The new arrival is Myleene's first child with her fashion PR partner Simon Motson. Speaking about their romance, she shared: "I think it's interesting that all the plans you make aren't necessarily the right plans for you. Sometimes the universe jumps in and says 'actually I've got a better idea'. I am so lucky. I was set up on a blind date because I would never have thought we were going to be right together. He has two children so I'm a step mum." Simon has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage, who are of a similar age to Myleene's girls. The new baby will be the third child for both Myleene and Simon but their first together.

In March, Myleene spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy, and opened up about how the baby will bring their families together. She said: "We look at them all and think how did we plan this?! There are going to be seven of us now which is a lot! We have come through so much as a family and to think that this is another chapter I had never planned on writing is just magical."