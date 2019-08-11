Mark Wright shares rare romantic photo with wife Michelle Keegan – see it here They're having fun in the sun!

The Bachelor UK presenter Mark Wright and his actress wife Michelle Keegan have been married since 2015 but keep their relationship pretty private, rarely adding photos of each other to their social media feeds. So fans were delighted to see a gorgeous picture of the loved-up couple on holiday in Ibiza this weekend.

READ: Michelle Keegan just bought into the quirky fashion trend Holly Willoughby started in the jungle

Mark posted the photo, which shows him with his arm around Michelle, to his Instagram account on Saturday. It shows him keeping things casual in a white T-shirt and dark shorts, while his wife rocked a cropped white top and matching flowing skirt. They're both smiling and holding drinks, clearly enjoying their break.

Mark and Michelle met in 2012 and got engaged a year later

Mark sweetly captioned the photo: "IBIZA with my no1," and his followers loved it, leaving comments about everything from how great the couple looked to the fact that this was such a rare photo opportunity. "Best looking couple ever," said one, while another added: "So nice to see you both together, was starting to think you had split up x." A third wished them luck for the future, saying: "May you enjoy a long and happy marriage. I married the man of my dreams and the absolute love of my life 28 years ago. We met and dated in 1986."

The couple are enjoying a sunny break in Ibiza

The couple's celebrity friends piped up too, with Mark's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! co-star Scarlett Moffatt leaving a row of heart-eyes emojis. Meanwhile, Mark's co-star on American TV show Extra (and former star of Saved by the Bell) Mario Lopez added: "Lookin' good my man."

MORE: Wait 'til you see the skirt Michelle Keegan wore to Brooke Vincent's baby shower

Mark's enjoying a busy presenting career now having shot to fame on The Only Way is Essex in 2010 and appeared in the jungle and on Strictly. Michelle played Tina on Coronation Street between 2008 and 2014 and is also known for dramas Our Girl and Tina and Bobby. She and Mark started dating in 2012 and married on 24 May 2015.