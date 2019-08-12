Duchess Meghan addresses false weight loss claims This is shocking…

The Duchess of Sussex has responded to claims she took diet pills to lose weight after having baby Archie Harrison, according to The Mirror. It comes after a company used Meghan's name to sell the 'Keto Weight Loss' supplements using an online campaign that featured pictures of the royal before and after her pregnancy, as well as fake quotes from Meghan claiming that she took the pills. The newspaper reports that a spokesperson for the royal family has since told the publication that there will be action taken to stop the campaign.

The weight-loss advert used pictures of Meghan

Of course, in reality Duchess Meghan rarely speaks about her weight or diet, especially since joining the royal family. In a previous interview, while she was still starring in legal drama Suits, she did reveal that she exercises for the mental benefits just as much as the physical, and likes to run, practice yoga and go to reformer pilates classes.

She told Women's Health in 2016: "My health, my state of mind, the feeling you have after a workout; all of these things drive me to step onto my mat or go to the gym. Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful, but I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterward. Euphoric, almost!"

Meghan loves yoga and fitness but often talks of the mental benefits of exercise

Meghan has made sure to champion body positivity since joining the royal family. In May, two of the mental health campaigners the Sussexes chose to support on their official Instagram page were Bryony Gordon and Jameela Jamil, who are both known for encouraging her followers to love and accept their bodies.

And in the September issue of British Vogue, which Meghan co-edited, she chose to publish a piece of writing by Matt Haig called 'A Note From The Beach,' of which she wrote: "A personal favourite and the best reminder during the summer season…or any season, as a matter of fact."

Meeting Bryony Gordon, a body-positive campaigner and close friend of Prince Harry's

The piece reads: "Hello. I am the beach. I am created by waves and currents. I am made of eroded rocks. I exist next to the sea. I have been around for millions of years. I was around at the dawn of life itself. And I have to tell you something.

"I don’t care about your body," it continues. "I am a beach. I literally don't give a [explicit]. I am entirely indifferent to your body mass index. I am not impressed that your abdominal muscles are visible to the naked eye. I am oblivious."