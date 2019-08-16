Victoria Beckham poses with lookalike sister Louise in stunning photo from family getaway The family are enjoying a trip in Italy

Victoria Beckham has been giving us all holiday envy with her stunning snaps from her lavish getaway to Italy – and on Friday, her lookalike sister Louise Adams joined her elder sibling for some fun in the sun. The 45-year-old fashion designer looked delighted to have Louise by her side as she shared a gorgeous snap on her Instagram stories of the pair reunited, alongside her best pal Maria-Louise.

Enjoying an al fresco lunch, VB captioned the snap: "Friends since we were four-years-old!" and signed it off with her signature "kisses x". Victoria looked beautiful in a plunging red slip dress with white lace panelling on it. Louise, who looked the spitting image of Victoria, opted for a chic white and red striped shirt. The three women appeared in good spirits as they all sweetly posed together during lunch with a plate of food in front of them and a glass of red wine.

Victoria is currently vacationing in Puglia with husband David and their four children - Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight. Earlier this week, Victoria gave her fans some major holiday cocktail inspiration after sharing a series of videos of her daytime tipple while out in Italy. The former Spice Girl was treated to a vodka, Schweppes and watermelon juice cocktail that was prepared from scratch in front of her by a chef, who drilled into the watermelon to drain the juice before working his magic to preparing the alcoholic beverage.

The fashion designer shared the hashtag: "Drink responsibly," and joked: "Not the worst Monday." Victoria and her family have been in Italy for the past week and have been sharing pictures and videos from their time there. They have been enjoying spending quality time together over the summer, and have packed a lot into the school holidays, having flown to Miami in July for a week.

It comes as no surprise that Victoria enjoyed a fruit-based cocktail for her holiday treat. The star is known for her healthy lifestyle and previously revealed that she starts each day with a dose of apple cider vinegar, along with a healthy homemade breakfast such as eggs or an all-natural cereal, which she also gives to her children as an alternative to sugar-laden chocolate cereals.

