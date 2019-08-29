Amanda Holden cuddles up to daughter Hollie in the sweetest holiday selfie yet Gorgeous!

Amanda Holden has been wowing fans with Instagram posts of her Greek holiday, showing off her fabulous figure in tiny bikinis and also sharing glimpses of her beautiful surroundings. But on Thursday, the Britain's Got Talent judge uploaded her sweetest picture yet – a selfie showing the TV star cuddling her younger daughter Hollie.

Amanda captioned the shot: "#morning cuddles in #beautiful #corfu #holidays #family @grecotel #love #HRH #sleepy." The 48-year-old looked absolutely radiant in the makeup free morning snap, showing off her sun-kissed skin and natural beauty. Hollie, seven, was pictured from behind, snuggling up to her mum.

Amanda with her younger daughter Hollie

"Wow there's a lot of love going on there, beautiful photo," one follower replied, while another commented: "Essence of motherhood." "Aww this picture is so adorable! Morning cuddles with mum are the best," a third wrote.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan tuck into £15 Sunday roast with baby Archie at local pub

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes share two daughters: Lexi, 13, and Hollie. Amanda is incredibly close to both of her children and even named a jumpsuit from her Fenn Wright Manson collection after her youngest.

The star is holidaying in Greece

Taking to Instagram to model the 'Hollie jumpsuit', Amanda explained: "I've named each piece from my collection after the amazing women in my life. Hollie is my youngest daughter. She has an amazing sense of humour. Is very sensitive, empathetic, kind and loving. Our rainbow baby. Obviously she wouldn't wear this jumpsuit for a few years! But she absolutely loves her fashion."

MORE: Ola Jordan reveals heartbreaking truth about being a Strictly pro dancer

Speaking to HELLO! magazine earlier this year, Amanda shared her top tips for glamour, saying: "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good." She added: "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.