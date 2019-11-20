Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie has been doing the lion's share of the childcare while her husband competes to lift the glitterball trophy, and it might be getting to her a little! The actress and podcaster shared a hilarious video to her Instagram stories on Wednesday in which she let out some of her frustrations about motherhood in a typically down-to-earth way. The short clip showed her sitting in the car, listening as her and Chris's four-year-old son Robin made whining noises, seemingly for no reason.

Chris' wife has supported him throughout the competition

Rosie rolled her eyes at the camera and lip-synced along as her son wailed, then when he'd finished she asked: "Are you finished crying now? When the youngster agreed, Rosie responded: "Good," and the pair laughed. Comedian Chris impressed judges and the audience at Blackpool at the weekend by performing a Salsa to Uptown Funk in a pair of hot pink trousers. But it came at a cost to family time, with Rosie revealing on Instagram that she had only seen him for three hours at the start of the week because he was so busy with rehearsals for his performance in the seaside town.

The actress has a great sense of humour about the trials of parenthood

In the video clip she shared last week, the mum-of-one said: "Morning, it's very early. Came all the way to London, saw my husband very briefly… watched half an hour of Downton Abbey and went to bed. Now I've got up before him and I'm just wondering, what is life?" She added a 7.13 AM timestamp to the screen alongside a gif which said: "What the?!" and captioned the clip: "Saw my husband for all of three hours last night."

Days later, Chris swore that he and Rosie wouldn't fall victim to the "Strictly curse", which has seen some established couples split up after falling in love with their professional partners – but the reason wasn't as romantic as his wife might have hoped. Chris confessed: "I've been married for five years, we have a kid, but more important than that, the podcast I do with my wife is one of the top in the country, and I'm not jeopardising that for anything! It's a career highlight!"

