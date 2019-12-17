The unique way Robbie and Ayda Williams stop their daughter crying will surprise you The Loose Women star revealed her secret on Instagram

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda have proved that there really is nothing like the power of dance – and it even stops their daughter Coco from crying! Taking to Instagram, Ayda shared a hilarious video of her and Robbie dancing away in their home in front of four beautiful paintings, and the pair even shared a sweet kiss. The doting mum revealed that their sharp dance moves "stop Coco from crying".

MORE: Robbie Williams' daughter singing causes tears on Loose Women

Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams How we get down in the Williams Household at lunch (...and stop Coco from crying:) Next stop, Wembley! #lunchtimekaraoke #parenthood #acoupleofnutters #mcm."

Fans were quick to tell Ayda what a gorgeous couple she and Robbie make. One wrote: "Best couple in the world," and another sweetly added: "Lovely couple and so funny, always making me giggle! Keep groovin' guys."

MORE: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda take children to meet Santa in adorable matching Christmas jumpers

Ayda shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reveal huge secret about those fabulous celebrity Christmas trees

Robbie and Ayda have fully embraced the festive season, and last week even treated their children to a fun day out in matching Christmas jumpers. The Williams clan – including daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlie, five, and little Coco, one – paid Santa Claus a visit and wore identical white knitwear emblazoned with reindeer and patterns for the occasion.

The Loose Women star shared snaps of the day on Instagram, including some of Robbie holding his youngest child's hand. "Daddy's girl," Ayda captioned one adorable shot of baby Coco, while also writing: "The family that wears Christmas jumpers together, stays together."

Although they're spending Christmas in London this year, the Williams often spend it in their Los Angeles home, and when they do, Ayda pulls out all the stops. Speaking about their California Christmases on her podcast, the mother-of-three revealed that she hires an in-demand celebrity tree-dresser called Mr. Christmas to make their home look as festive as possible.

Ayda explained: "You have to book Mr Christmas like four months in advance and then he has these really handsome gay men – they're called elves and you have to refer to them as elves – and they're in the house, they're dressing bannisters, the tree, and it's a whole team that come in. Obviously I can't do that myself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.