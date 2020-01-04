Nadia Sawalha's New Year has started with a bang after she shared some very exciting family news on her Instagram Stories. The Loose Women panellist was bursting with pride on Saturday as she announced her daughter Maddie has released her very own EP! The 17-year-old has written six original songs and recorded them for her growing fan base – and they sound beautiful. Proud mum Nadia shared an image of Maddie playing the guitar with the caption: "We are so proud of our @maddiemaddieee! Her EP is out today 11 great songs written and performed by her!" Before reposting the same image after revealing Maddie has written six, not 11 songs. She added: "Had to delete and repost. Whoops, six not 11!! Just got told off," following by two crying with laughter emojis.

Maddie has released her first EP

Nadia shared another clip on her Stories of herself, husband Mark Adderley and his mum Dianne, listening to Maddie's album in the car as they drove to the beach. The teenager's haunting vocals can be heard in the background as Nadia sings along to the song. Captioning the clip, Nadia revealed that some family members were overcome with emotion over Maddie's achievement: "@maddiemaddieee nanny di is crying in the back!" she said.

The TV presenter and cook often raves about her talented daughter. At the end of last year, Nadia shared a video clip to her Stories that showed Maddie performing a jazz version of What a Difference a Day Makes. Nadia captioned the lovely clip: "Is this really my baby girl? Sorry for being an embarrassing mama, @maddiemaddieee." Nadia also shares daughter Kiki-Bee, 12, with husband Mark. The couple married in 2002 and Nadia home educates their children.

MORE: Former Celebrity Big Brother star Derek Acorah has died at the age of 69

Nadia and husband Mark are proud parents

MORE: The most complained about TV moment of the decade has been revealed

She explained the decision to take them out of traditional education to HELLO! in 2017, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.