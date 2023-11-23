Inside Stacey Solomon's unbelievable baby showers for her five children

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to five children and loves sharing glimpses of her family life as she raises Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose, and Belle with her husband Joe Swash.

With babies come baby showers, and the Loose Women star is lucky enough to have celebrated several in recent years as she continues to expand her family.

WATCH: Inside Stacey Solomon's surprise baby shower

From the lavish no-expenses-spared parties to Stacey's humble home celebrations, take a look inside the doting mum's star-studded baby showers throughout the years…

Inside Stacey Solomon's baby showers for five children

Stacey's little-known-about pregnancy with Zachary © Getty Stacey fell pregnant with her first son Zachary, now 15, when she was a performing arts student at Havering College in Essex. Given that Zachary's birth happened two years before Stacey attended the X Factor audition that catapulted her into stardom at the age of 19, very little is known about her first pregnancy, or if she had any baby shower celebrations.



Stacey's post X Factor pregnancy with Leighton © Dave J Hogan Stacey welcomed her second child, Leighton, in 2012, three years after she came third behind runner up Olly Murs, and winner Joe McElderry on the X Factor. Leighton's father is Aaron Barnham, who Stacey was engaged to at the time; they had dated for three years. While nothing is known about Stacey's baby shower for Leighton, Stacey's rep announced the birth of her second son on Twitter, writing: "Congratulations to our lovely client @5taceysolomon who gave birth to a baby boy earlier today, both baby and mum are doing well."

Stacey's lavish pool party baby shower with Rex When Stacey found love with former Eastenders star Joe Swash in 2016, it was three years before they welcomed their first child together, Rex. The Sort Your Life Out star's baby shower was a lavish poolside affair held at Woolston Manor Golf Course & Country Club in Essex. Famous friends including Ashely Roberts and Jane Moore were amongst the guests to celebrate Stacey's new arrival. "I feel on top of the world. I am so privileged to have such an incredible family and friends. I will be forever grateful for the memories from today," Stacey wrote at the time. READ: Stacey Solomon delights with family baby shower photo following sixth child confusion The exceptionally Instagrammable event boasted a white, blue and purple theme, with towering balloon arrangements accompanying flower-laden seats and treat filled tables of macarons and cupcakes.

Stacey's on-screen baby shower on Loose Women © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock After Stacey missed her last televised baby shower due to delivering her son Rex earlier than expected, the Loose Women ladies made sure to host a heartwarming bash for the star with plenty of time to spare before she delivered her first daughter in 2021. Jane Moore, Linda Robson, and Nadia Sawalha celebrated the mother-of-four-to-be with pink cupcakes and her favourite craving - raw cauliflower with mango chutney, mayonnaise and curry powder.

Stacey's romantic rose-themed baby shower at Pickle Cottage Stacey's sister Jemma organised the baby shower for her first daughter, Rose, hosting the special day at Stacey and Joe's £1.2 million Pickle Cottage. The garden was transformed into a whimsical fairytale scene, complete with a pink flower wall and table laden with sweet treats. "Feeling so overwhelmed and emotional… What a beautiful day. My sister arranged a baby shower for me and our little girl and it was so special. I love you Jem Jem to the moon and back. I can’t believe she’s nearly here. So grateful for everything. And thank you Sun for shining today," penned the star at the time. Stacey resembled a real-life Disney princess for the al fresco event, stunning in a pink satin dress and a Rapunzel-like plait adorned with pink flowers.