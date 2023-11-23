Inside Stacey Solomon's unbelievable baby showers for her five children

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to five children and loves sharing glimpses of her family life as she raises Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose, and Belle with her husband Joe Swash.
With babies come baby showers, and the Loose Women star is lucky enough to have celebrated several in recent years as she continues to expand her family.
From the lavish no-expenses-spared parties to Stacey's humble home celebrations, take a look inside the doting mum's star-studded baby showers throughout the years…
Inside Stacey Solomon's baby showers for five children
Stacey's little-known-about pregnancy with Zachary
Stacey fell pregnant with her first son Zachary, now 15, when she was a performing arts student at Havering College in Essex.
Given that Zachary's birth happened two years before Stacey attended the X Factor audition that catapulted her into stardom at the age of 19, very little is known about her first pregnancy, or if she had any baby shower celebrations.
Stacey's post X Factor pregnancy with Leighton
Stacey welcomed her second child, Leighton, in 2012, three years after she came third behind runner up Olly Murs, and winner Joe McElderry on the X Factor.
Leighton's father is Aaron Barnham, who Stacey was engaged to at the time; they had dated for three years.
While nothing is known about Stacey's baby shower for Leighton, Stacey's rep announced the birth of her second son on Twitter, writing: "Congratulations to our lovely client @5taceysolomon who gave birth to a baby boy earlier today, both baby and mum are doing well."
Stacey's lavish pool party baby shower with Rex
When Stacey found love with former Eastenders star Joe Swash in 2016, it was three years before they welcomed their first child together, Rex.
The Sort Your Life Out star's baby shower was a lavish poolside affair held at Woolston Manor Golf Course & Country Club in Essex. Famous friends including Ashely Roberts and Jane Moore were amongst the guests to celebrate Stacey's new arrival.
"I feel on top of the world. I am so privileged to have such an incredible family and friends. I will be forever grateful for the memories from today," Stacey wrote at the time.
The exceptionally Instagrammable event boasted a white, blue and purple theme, with towering balloon arrangements accompanying flower-laden seats and treat filled tables of macarons and cupcakes.
Stacey's on-screen baby shower on Loose Women
After Stacey missed her last televised baby shower due to delivering her son Rex earlier than expected, the Loose Women ladies made sure to host a heartwarming bash for the star with plenty of time to spare before she delivered her first daughter in 2021.
Jane Moore, Linda Robson, and Nadia Sawalha celebrated the mother-of-four-to-be with pink cupcakes and her favourite craving - raw cauliflower with mango chutney, mayonnaise and curry powder.
Stacey's romantic rose-themed baby shower at Pickle Cottage
Stacey's sister Jemma organised the baby shower for her first daughter, Rose, hosting the special day at Stacey and Joe's £1.2 million Pickle Cottage.
The garden was transformed into a whimsical fairytale scene, complete with a pink flower wall and table laden with sweet treats.
"Feeling so overwhelmed and emotional… What a beautiful day. My sister arranged a baby shower for me and our little girl and it was so special. I love you Jem Jem to the moon and back. I can’t believe she’s nearly here. So grateful for everything. And thank you Sun for shining today," penned the star at the time.
Stacey resembled a real-life Disney princess for the al fresco event, stunning in a pink satin dress and a Rapunzel-like plait adorned with pink flowers.
Stacey's surprise kitchen baby shower for daughter Belle
After keeping her pregnancy secret from the public for eight months, Stacey was surprised with an intimate baby shower for her daughter, Rose.
Stacey looked radiant in a baby pink off-the-shoulder dress as she was joined by her sisters and closest friends, including her bridesmaid Sophie Hinchliffe, known by her fans as Mrs Hinch.
Sharing details of the day, Stacey wrote: "My sister surprised me and got our family and bestest friends into the kitchen yesterday to celebrate our newest baby girl… can’t leave close proximity to the house now until the main event."
The mother-of-five told fans she didn’t organise anything because she didn't think she would have enough time to celebrate before her baby arrived, adding that she was "so grateful" to have been able to celebrate her "blessings."