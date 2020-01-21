Ashley Graham announces birth of her first child The new mum revealed the news on Instagram

Ashley Graham has welcomed her first child with husband Justin Ervin. The supermodel announced the news on Instagram and told her followers that her child had been born over the weekend. She simply wrote: "At 6 p.m on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time."

The new mum revealed in August that she and Justin were expecting a boy in an emotional Instagram post celebrating her ninth year married to the handsome cinematographer.

Ashley shared the news on Instagram

In the video, uploaded to her social media page, Ashley could be seen standing next to hubby Justin, who had his hands placed over her growing baby bump. At first only their upper torsos were in shot, but after jokingly bickering about the positioning of the camera they zoomed out revealing Ashley's bump, and both exclaimed: "Surprise!"

Ashley often shared snaps of her baby bump

Throughout her pregnancy, the 32-year-old has been praised for being honest about the effects of carrying a child on a woman's body, and often shared snaps of herself and her budding baby bump.

In August, a post made by Ashley that shared with followers a glimpse of her changing stomach earned her over a million likes, with thousands of comments praising the star. "You continue to set the bar for real beauty inside and out. Thank you for your transparency," wrote one follower.

Another wrote: "This picture makes me feel so perfect being imperfect. Sick of pictures of models and stars photoshopped and airbrushed – it makes me feel like less of a woman because of my stretch marks and curves!!! Today I embrace my beautifully imperfect body!"

The model has yet to share a photo of her newborn, but we'll be keeping a close eye on her social media, as we can't wait to be treated to a glimpse of the litlle'un!

