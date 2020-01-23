She gave birth to her third child in May, and it seems as if Stacey Solomon is ready to stop at baby number three. The Loose Women panellist took part in an impromptu Q&A with her Instagram followers, where she was asked whether she would like to have another baby with boyfriend Joe Swash. "We get asked this question a lot," she explained. "I never say never to anything but definitely not at the moment. We've got four children and feel really lucky to have them. But it's a lot, that's enough I think."

Stacey, who has been with Joe since 2015, is also a mother to two others sons - 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe is also a dad to son Harry from a previous relationship. The baby revelation comes shortly after Joe revealed that he would have "separated" from his girlfriend had it not been for their son Rex. The Dancing On Ice star confessed that he "resented" Stacey in the first few weeks following Rex's birth after she tried to keep him all to herself.

At one point, Joe admitted that the presenter even banned him from going near Rex after he sprayed too much deodorant. Speaking to Stacey on her podcast Here We Go Again in December, Joe admitted: "I did resent you. But it's weird, because in any other situation, I would have probably of gone 'we just need to take some time apart, we need to have a little separation' that's how bad it was."

Joe and Stacey have been together since 2015

Joe added: "I think because it's a baby, it makes everything acceptable. There's a real reason behind it. If it was just a normal, everyday, this is how we are feeling. Fine, I would have to think about where we were in a relationship. Because we had our baby, our family, it all becomes acceptable."

Despite the difficult time, the duo are now on the same page and admitted that they are "really strong". Touched by his words, Stacey responded: "If I had a baby and my partner didn't want me anywhere near that baby, I would have really of struggled. You were amazing Joe!"

