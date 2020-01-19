There's arguably no better way to prepare for the sleepless nights a new baby brings than by escaping for a relaxing weekend with your close family and friends. That's exactly what Lydia Bright did, combining her baby shower and her birthday celebrations for a weekend-long trip to a five-star hotel in Wales. Judging by the pictures and videos she has posted on social media, she had the most wonderful time!

For her star-studded getaway to the luxurious Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, she was joined by her sisters Georgia and Roma and mum Debbie as well as Denise van Outen and TOWIE stars Amber Dowding and Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is also expecting a baby around February 2020.

Set in more than 2,000 acres of parkland, the resort is home to seven restaurants, a golf course, two spas and a whopping four hotels, including a 330-room luxury Resort Hotel and the 148-room Coldra Court. It sounds as though mum-to-be Lydia was spoiled for choice when it came to her accommodation and entertainment! However, the party stayed in the Hunter Lodges, opened in 2014, which is self-catered accommodation that offers views over the resort’s Twenty Ten golf course.

Lydia posted a snap of her walking towards the modern wood-panelled lodge wearing a white gown emblazoned with the words 'mummy-to-be' and surrounded by pink balloons. "Every girls dream. 15 of my nearest and dearest away to celebrate my birthday and baby shower @thecelticmanor. Feeling like the luckiest girl in the world," she wrote alongside the picture. Fans flocked to the comments section to wish her well, writing "Have the best time" and "You deserve it Lydia it looks awesome".

READ: Ola Jordan speaks out following comments about her pregnancy weight

Making full use of the facilities during her relaxing weekend, the 29-year-old reality TV star also made her followers green with envy by sharing videos of her enjoying a foot massage at the award-winning Forum Spa and her family sipping champagne in the outdoor hot tub. The fun didn't stop there, with Lydia posting a hilarious video of some of the group dropping their robes to run across the golf course. While the views of the Welsh countryside would be worth bracing the cold to sit in the warm water of the hot tub, we can't say the same about their daring run!

To celebrate her birthday, Lydia got glammed up for the evening wearing a silk pink dress and her blonde hair styled in loose curls. She wrote: "Celebrating turning 29, the last year in my 20s let’s see what you have in store." During the weekend, they also indulged in a dinner prepared by Celtic Manor’s chefs, deluxe wellness picnic hampers and an afternoon tea. It's no wonder the resort has attracted a number of celebrity guests! As well as Lydia returning on several occasions, Sam and Billie Faiers visited while filming The Mummy Diaries and former US President Barack Obama stayed in one of the lodges in 2014.

MORE: Best luxury spa breaks in the UK