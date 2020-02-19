The family of Caroline Flack have released a heartbreaking message she wrote at the end of January, just weeks before her tragic death. In the statement, which Caroline was advised not to share on social media but had shown to her family, the former Love Island host described how "my whole world and future was swept from under my feet". In light of her passing, her family have now released her words via the Norwich-based Eastern Daily Press newspaper.

WATCH: Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Caroline Flack at the BRITs

Caroline, who grew up in Norfolk, wrote about losing her future and her home. She "took responsibility for what happened that night" but said it was an accident and she "was NOT a domestic abuser". In December, the 40-year-old star was arrested for common assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton. She denied the charge and was due to face trial in March.

MORE: BRITs pay moving tribute to Caroline Flack at ceremony

In her full message, Caroline wrote: "For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it's become the normal. I've been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life - for my whole life. I've accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over ten years and yet told myself it's all part of my job. No complaining.

Caroline always advocated the message 'Be kind'

"The problem with brushing things under the carpet is.... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment. On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend... Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

MORE: What does the future of Love Island look like?

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is.... It was an accident. I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time. But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.

"The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment. I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone. I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through. I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back.' I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back. I can't say anymore than that."

She tragically died on Saturday

In January, Caroline had posted a message on Instagram Stories saying she was due to share a statement but never ended up posting it. Her mum Chris told the EDP: "Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard. So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words. Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her. Her friends Molly, Lou, Sam, Liam and Simon need a very special mention and lots of thanks for trying so hard to keep her safe."

MORE: Caroline Flack's passing is a stark reminder we should all be kinder to each other, says HELLO! Editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon

Mrs Flack added: "Jody her twin sister was there her whole life for her but this time nothing could take away the hurt of such injustice. As Carrie would say: 'In a nasty world just be kind.' It was describing how she was feeling and what she had gone through - no more than that. It was not blaming anyone or pointing any fingers. We want people to read it and want it to be shared through the EDP who we really trust and always have done."

Caroline tragically took her own life on Saturday at her London flat. An inquest into her death will open on Wednesday at 10am at Poplar Coroner's Court in London. It's likely to be adjourned soon after for several weeks while the coroner gathers the post-mortem report, toxicology tests and other evidence.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness campaign.