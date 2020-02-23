Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy looks adorable on her way to ballet lessons in new photo The Angels singer and wife Ayda Field announced the arrival of their baby son Beau on Valentine's Day

It's all go in Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's household this month! The celebrity couple are getting used to life as a family-of-six following the arrival of baby son Beau, and it looks like they are doing a brilliant job at it! On Sunday, Ayda took to Instagram to share some new photos from their weekend, including a cute picture of oldest child, Teddy, seven, getting ready to go to ballet lessons. The little girl looked adorable dressed in a pink tutu, with her hair tied up in a bun, while holding onto a large pink bag on her way out. "Prima ballerina," the Loose Women panellist captioned the image.

Watch Robbie Williams get emotional about daughter Teddy

Robbie's daughter Teddy looekd adorable on her way to ballet lessons

Robbie and Ayda are also parents to son Charlie, five, daughter Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose surprise arrival was announced on Valentine's Day. Just like with Coco, their youngest son was born via a surrogate, and Robbie and Ayda kept the pregnancy a secret until he had been born. Ayda had told fans about their baby news on Instagram, and did it in the sweetest way! The TV presenter posted a picture of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the image: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams." The former X-Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

MORE: Mike Tindall returns from family holiday with wife Zara for important reason

Teddy was a bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Since announcing Beau's arrival, Ayda has been sharing some seriously cute photos on social media. The doting mum revealed that the family had also welcomed a new puppy called Buddy, and joked that it was now a full house. To celebrate their little boy's birth, Robbie and Ayda decorated their house with blue balloons. Ayda even shared a sweet photo of Coco wearing a blue outfit to mark her little brother's arrival.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's twins receive special birthday surprise in new video

In an appearance on Loose Women in October, Ayda revealed that the couple was considering having more children at some point. She said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." She and Robbie married in Los Angeles in 2010 after dating for four years.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.