Katy Perry sends fans wild with baby bump photos – see
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Katy Perry delights fans with unseen baby bump photos

Katy and her partner, Orlando Bloom, are proud parents to Daisy Dove

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
American Idol star Katy Perry took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day, posting a series of never-before-seen photos of her baby bump.

The 39-year-old began her carousel of photos with a picture of a positive pregnancy test, leading fans to believe she was expecting her and Orlando Bloom's second child. Endless comments revealed people thought Katy was announcing another baby Bloom, while others marvelled at the selection of previously unseen photos from Katy's 2020 pregnancy.

Katy gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove, during the pandemic in August 2020, meaning fans were not treated to many photos of the star during her pregnancy. Her recent drop of baby bump photos sent her followers into a tailspin.

Captioning the photos, Katy wrote: "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted," before captioning each photos with a short explanation, even sharing a screenshot from the moment she told Orlando she was pregnant."

Read on to see Katy's personal photos from her pregnancy…

1/6

Katy Perry in a tight floral dress taking a mirror selfie in the bathroom © Instagram

Barely there bump

Katy posted this bathroom selfie, showing her burgeoning bump, kept under wraps in a pretty floral dress.

2/6

Katy Perry pregnant taking a mirror selfie in a pink dress© Instagram

Bumping along

Katy's next bump photo showed her further along in her pregnancy, wearing a pretty off-the-shoulder gingham dress that looks super comfy.

3/6

Katy Perry in a bold floral pink dress taking a mirror selfie© Instagram

Flower power

A snap from Katy's dressing room shows her rocking a bold pink dress and matching head gear – and her bump is truly popping!

4/6

Katy Perry in a gingham dress and headband in a mirror selfie© Instagram

Gingham dreams

Another beautiful gingham pregnancy look, Katy showed off her blooming bump in a summer-perfect red and white dress complete with matching headband.

5/6

Pregnant Katy Perry against a dreamy sky wearing a silk dress© Instagram

A pregnant angel

In what looks like a photoshoot picture, Katy looks like an angel as she poses against a dreamy sky in a silk night dress.

6/6

Katy Perry in denim dungarees taking a mirror selfie© Instagram

Denim jumpsuit

Katy wore a cute denim jumpsuit that accentuated her baby bump, posing for a mirror selfie that we bet she sent to her friends and family to document a growing Daisy Dove.

