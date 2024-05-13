Katy Perry delights fans with unseen baby bump photos

American Idol star Katy Perry took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day, posting a series of never-before-seen photos of her baby bump.

The 39-year-old began her carousel of photos with a picture of a positive pregnancy test, leading fans to believe she was expecting her and Orlando Bloom's second child. Endless comments revealed people thought Katy was announcing another baby Bloom, while others marvelled at the selection of previously unseen photos from Katy's 2020 pregnancy.

Katy gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove, during the pandemic in August 2020, meaning fans were not treated to many photos of the star during her pregnancy. Her recent drop of baby bump photos sent her followers into a tailspin.

Captioning the photos, Katy wrote: "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted," before captioning each photos with a short explanation, even sharing a screenshot from the moment she told Orlando she was pregnant."

Read on to see Katy's personal photos from her pregnancy…

1/ 6 © Instagram Barely there bump Katy posted this bathroom selfie, showing her burgeoning bump, kept under wraps in a pretty floral dress.



2/ 6 © Instagram Bumping along Katy's next bump photo showed her further along in her pregnancy, wearing a pretty off-the-shoulder gingham dress that looks super comfy.

3/ 6 © Instagram Flower power A snap from Katy's dressing room shows her rocking a bold pink dress and matching head gear – and her bump is truly popping!



4/ 6 © Instagram Gingham dreams Another beautiful gingham pregnancy look, Katy showed off her blooming bump in a summer-perfect red and white dress complete with matching headband.



5/ 6 © Instagram A pregnant angel In what looks like a photoshoot picture, Katy looks like an angel as she poses against a dreamy sky in a silk night dress.

