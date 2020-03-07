Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds shows off baby bump for first time The couple will welcome their first child in the summer

Carrie Symonds looked radiant at an event to mark International Women's Day held at 10 Downing Street, and the mum-to-be even debuted her budding baby bump and sparkly engagement ring! The official Twitter of 10 Downing Street shared photos of the event, and in them, Carrie was beaming as she mingled with guests. The environmental activist looked stunning in a floor-length, patterned gown through which her bump could be seen, and was flanked by fiancé Boris Johnson throughout the night. The caption posted alongside the images read: "Tomorrow it’s #InternationalWomensDay. We celebrated earlier this week by hosting a reception at Downing Street."

Boris announced a week ago that he and Carrie were expecting their first child together, with a spokesperson for the Prime Minister saying: "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer." The pair have been living together in 10 Downing Street since July and have even adopted an adorable dog from a puppy farm in Wales, Dilyn.

Tomorrow it's #InternationalWomensDay.



We celebrated earlier this week by hosting a reception at Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/Ew2VrD6PjK — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 7, 2020

No 10 shared the photos on Twitter

The last time a sitting Prime Minister had a child was in August 2010, when David and Samantha Cameron welcomed Florence Rose Endellion into their family, so this is something of a momentous event for the UK.

Carrie and Boris outside No 10

This won't be Boris' first child, however. The politician already has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the former Telegraph editor married 25 years ago. He also has an eleven-year-old daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant.

The Prime Minister is notorious for dodging questions about fatherhood. During the general election in November, the leader of the Conservative party was asked by LBC how many children he had, and responded somewhat elusively: "I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election. I'm therefore not going to comment on them."

