Enrique Iglesias shares adorable video of his twins and it will melt your heart The singer shares three children with Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias has been devising ways to keep his two-year-old twins entertained while isolating in their Miami home – and it looks like he's doing a great job! The Hero singer shared an adorable video of himself playing with Lucy and Nicholas, who he shares with partner Anna Kournikova, in their sprawling garden, and it certainly looked tiring. In the clip, Enrique crawls around on all fours while the kids take turns jumping on his back. At one point, the singer has both of his children holding onto him, with little Lucy wrapped around his shoulders and Nicholas grabbing at his feet. The doting dad simply captioned the clip: "Hold on."

WATCH: Enrique Iglesias plays with his children in his sprawling garden

His fans were clearly impressed by his efforts, with one commenting: "You are the best daddy ever!" Another said: "OMG love it." While others commented on the similarities between Lucy and her mum Anna. One said: "@annakournikova she’s mini you!! Take no prisoners. Love it!!!"

Enrique and Anna are also parents to daughter Mary or Masha in Russian – a nod to Anna's roots – who was born on 30 January. The couple only announced the arrival of Mary in February, with the singer sharing a sweet snap of himself holding his new daughter on Instagram. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," he wrote in the caption. And it was only shortly before her arrival that it was revealed that the couple were expecting a third child after HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! exclusively published photos of Anna's bump.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed Mary in January

It comes as no surprise that Anna and Enrique chose not to make a public baby announcement. They welcomed Lucy and Nicholas in 2017 following a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by the world’s media. It was once again HOLA! that confirmed the news of the twins' birth, just a few days after their arrival into the world.

