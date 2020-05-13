Alex Jones will celebrate a major landmark on 13 May when her youngest son Kit turns one. Ahead of her little boy’s birthday, Alex decided to decorate her home with balloons – but it didn't exactly go to plan! The One Show star took to Instagram Stories to document her attempts to fill the balloons with gold foil circles, telling fans: "Decorating for little Kit's birthday tomorrow… These balloons are more trouble than their worth!!!" She followed it up with a photo of the balloons in situ, with two arranged around a bronze wall lamp. "That doesn't look great does it?!" the 43-year-old wrote.

Alex Jones documented her dilemna on Instagram

Little Kit is the star's second son with her husband, New Zealand insurance broker Charlie Thomson. The couple were married on New Year's Eve in 2015 at Cardiff Castle, and in January 2017, they welcomed their first child together, Teddy, now three. Two years later, his little brother arrived.

MORE: Alex Jones shares rare video of sons playing together

She later shared a photo of the balloons in situ

The countdown to Kit's big day has been bittersweet for Alex. She recently shared a photo of her little boy playing with his toys, and wrote: "I can't believe he's nearly one," alongside a red broken heart emoji. She then asked her followers for first birthday gift suggestions.

MORE: Alex Jones shares hilarious cooking disaster during lockdown - see photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares hilarious lockdown hair video of son Kit

The TV star also posted a sweet video of her little boy, noting that he had been up since 2.30am because of teething. Alex appeared in the clip sitting in an armchair in her front room, wrapped up in a dressing gown. The doting mum sipped from a big cup of tea as she explained: "Morning everybody. It feels like lunchtime. Kit, the little baby, is teething, and has been up since about 2.30." Alex added that despite his early start, the little boy was still full of energy. She shared a photo of him pushing his baby stroller across the kitchen, adding the caption: "He doesn't seem to be phased though, still going like the Duracell [bunny emoji]."

MORE: Alex Jones receives a warning from her mum during coronavirus lockdown

Little Kit turns one on 13 May

Earlier this year, Alex gave a candid interview to Good Housekeeping about her experience of motherhood, and the difficulties of juggling her work and home life. "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle," Alex disclosed. "I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."