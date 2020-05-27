Ben Foden shared the most gorgeous photos to Instagram following the birth of his daughter Farrah on 20 May. The rugby player and his wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith welcomed the little girl a bit sooner than expected but are clearly delighted that she's here! The candid snapshots include close-ups before little Farrah was bathed and showing Ben cutting the umbilical cord as well as heart-melting photos of the couple with their new daughter, one of Jackie and Farrah with their heads together, and a close-up of the tiny tot sleeping. Aww!

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan shares heartbreak for baby Ella

Ben captioned the sweet snaps: "Farrah Abra Foden, 5/20/2020, 6 lbs 12oz, 19.5 inches, 3 weeks early, we love you." He also shared a post from his wife's Instagram which started by thanking fans for "all the love and support and messages" since their baby was born. This explained that the couple had posted the pictures to "try and gain some control over the narrative" after some media outlets shared a photo of Farrah that Jackie's dad posted to Facebook. The message also revealed that Ben hasn't been able to visit his new daughter since she was born due to Covid-19 restrictions in the hospital.

READ: James Jordan reveals heartbreak for baby Ella ahead of doctors appointment

Ben and Jackie welcomed little Farrah on 20 May

Jackie, who was due on 12 June, ended up giving birth via an unexpected C-section, and the new mum went on to say that her baby had a "slight fever" so was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit as a precaution. The new mum gushed: "She's doing INCREDIBLE and I see her every three hours for feeding. I am so in love with this little blessing, Ben has brought such joy and happiness into my life in only a year." Ben and Jackie tied the knot aboard a luxury yacht in Nantucket, Massachusetts after dating for just two weeks.

MORE: Joe Wicks' daughter Indie is taking after her dad with new designer sportswear - and he's jealous

Taking to social media at the time, the 34-year-old wrote: "People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes into your life, why would I wait?" The star was previously married to singer Una Healy from The Saturdays, with whom he shares two children: Aoife, eight and Tadhg, five.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.