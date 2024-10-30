Hugh Grant finally reveals the quirky names of his two youngest daughters, 8 and 5

Hugh Grant, everyone’s favorite romantic comedy star, just shared a heartwarming and unexpected glimpse into his private family life, revealing the wonderfully quirky names of his two youngest daughters for the first time.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ever-charming 64-year-old Love Actually actor, didn’t just share the unique names; he gave fans a peek into his unorthodox and delightfully humorous approach to fatherhood.

It all began with a surprising little fact that had flown under many fans’ radars: Hugh’s unusual middle name, Mungo.

Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein dazzle at red carpet event

“I must ask you about your middle name because this is a little detail, and I don’t know how it slipped past me the last time,” Jimmy Kimmel quipped.

“But, Mungo is one of your middle names, yes?” Hugh, always humble and a touch self-deprecating, cracked a wry smile before answering, “Yes, that’s right.” And then, with that signature blend of wit and sincerity, he confessed that he wasn’t the only one in the family with a distinctive name.

© ABC Hugh revealed the names of his two youngest daughters on Jimmy Kimmel

“Yes, my parents were very unkind,” Hugh laughed, adding, “so as a result, I gave my own children even worse names!” And with a hint of pride and humor, he finally shared the unique names of his youngest girls: Lulu Danger and Blue. Each name, as it turns out, comes with its own charming story — and no one could tell it quite like Hugh.

When it came to naming his daughter Lulu, Hugh confessed he and his wife Anna Eberstein were in a bit of a rush on the big day. “We thought it might be nice if, when she’s older, she could go into a bar and say, ‘My middle name is Danger.’” And with that little touch of whimsy, Lulu Danger Grant officially joined the Grant family.

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Hugh and Anna welcomed their first child in 2012

As the interview continued, Kimmel and the audience were all ears, eager to hear more. And Hugh, always happy to entertain, shared the story behind his youngest daughter’s name: Blue. As it turns out, the name came about in another serendipitous moment.

“Once again, I panicked about names with my wife, so we asked her elder brother what we should call her,” Hugh recalled, smiling. The suggestion from her older brother John? The Minion-inspired name “Kevin.” Although Hugh and Anna didn’t quite warm to Kevin, John’s follow-up suggestion, “Blue,” inspired by his favorite color, was an instant hit.

“We did think about calling her Kevin, but then we said, ‘You better think of something else,’” Hugh chuckled, recalling the moment with clear affection. And with that, Blue joined the family in true Grant fashion: with a story as charming as the name itself.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2018

For an actor who has spent so much of his career embodying romantic heroes and endearing eccentrics, Hugh’s real-life role as a father might just be his best part yet.

Known for keeping his private life out of the spotlight, Hugh rarely opens up about his family. But every so often, he gives fans a glimpse of life behind the scenes, especially when it involves his children’s adorable antics.

During promotions for his latest project, “Heretic,” Hugh revealed that Lulu has a full-blown obsession with none other than Taylor Swift.

© Getty Hugh Grant spoke about his eight-year-old daughter

With a grin, he confessed to NME, “My daughter is mad about Taylor Swift. I’m an amazing dad, I’m an amazing person,” he joked, adding, “I put out some feelers, and to my astonishment, they said, ‘Come along.’” Like any devoted dad, Hugh had secured tickets to the coveted Eras Tour in London, and it’s clear the moment was a cherished one for both father and daughter.

Recalling the day, he said, “She was bopping away, going absolutely mad.” Hugh even shared the experience again on BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show with Zoe Ball, adding, “She was bopping up and down.” Clearly, it was a memory to treasure, one that brought out the warm, endearing father behind the famous face.

For Hugh, who has five children — ranging from pre-teens to young kids — family life is clearly a major part of his world. He and Tinglan Hong, his former girlfriend, have two children: Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and Felix Chang Hong, 11.

Hugh and Anna, whom he married in 2018, share three more children: son John Mungo, now 12, alongside Lulu Danger, 8, and little Blue, 5.