Kevin Clifton melts hearts with adorable photo of red-haired daughter Minnie

Kevin Clifton melted hearts at the weekend with a precious new image of his baby daughter, Minnie.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star uploaded an image of himself enjoying a sweet cuddle with his tiny tot.

© Instagram Kevin doted on his baby daughter

Minnie, whom Kevin and his partner Stacey Dooley welcomed in January 2023, looked so precious in the snap wearing a candyfloss pink pyjama set emblazoned with ballerina mice, presents and snow-topped fir trees.

She was pictured with her little arm wrapped around doting dad Kevin - a move which prompted an abundance of heartfelt messages in the comments section. Alongside his sweet update, Kevin included the caption: "Taking some rest with daddy" followed by a red heart emoji and a little mouse.

© Getty Images Stacey and Kevin met while on Strictly

While Minnie's face was hidden from view, her red hair, which she inherited from her mother Stacey, was on full display.

It's been a whirlwind couple of months for Kevin and Stacey who recently celebrated their baby daughter's milestone first birthday. The special occasion was a joyous family affair complete with endless birthday treats.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton pulled out all the stops for Minnie's first birthday

The star of the show was undoubtedly Minnie’s incredible, three-tiered hot pink birthday cake adorned with ornate swirls of white icing. The cake was surrounded by a plethora of delicious-looking dishes including two raspberry pavlovas, focaccia bread, spaghetti, tomato and mozzarella salad, and cheese-topped aubergine.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton delights fans with birthday video of daughter Minnie, one

Elsewhere, Stacey uploaded an image of their beautiful family home which they aptly transformed ahead of the special occasion. Continuing the pink theme, Stacey and Kevin opted to adorn their living room with baby pink, white and chrome balloons.

Beyond this, Stacey also decorated a string of glasses with rose-hued velvet ribbons for an extra dose of pink glamour.

"Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g [pink love heart emoji]. My best best little pal is ONE," Stacey wrote in her caption.

"To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort…what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched. Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE".

Stacey and Kevin welcomed their bundle of joy into the world back in January last year. Shortly after Stacey gave birth, Kevin took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable photo which revealed the baby's gender and name in one. The snap was of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents." The professional dancer then followed up with an Instagram Story which said simply: "Our daughter Minnie is here."

© Instagram Stacey gave birth to her daughter on 10 January 2023

While the couple have kept much of their family life under wraps, former Strictly champ Stacey has been incredibly honest about her experience as a first-time mother. During an appearance on The One Show, Stacey told presenters Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

She added: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."