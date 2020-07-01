Brendan Cole shares rare photo of playtime with his 'blonde babies' The former Strictly star and his family are isolating in Mallorca

Brendan Cole shared a rare glimpse into his family life this week – and it certainly looks idyllic. The former Strictly Come Dancing star has spent the past three months isolating at his Mallorca holiday home with his wife Zoe and their children Aurelia, seven, and two-year-old Dante.

And on Wednesday, there wasn't a raincloud in sight as the pro dancer enjoyed some quality time with his "blonde babies" in the sun.

Brendan Cole shares two children with wife Zoe

Posting to his Instagram Stories, Brendan and his kids looked relaxed as they sat back in their swimwear and watched a movie on his laptop while enjoying the sun in their garden. Captioning the pic, the dad-of-two wrote: "Hanging with my beautiful blonde babies," followed by a red heart emoji.

Brendan's chilled day with his children comes after he celebrated his tenth wedding anniversary with wife Zoe over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, the proud husband paid tribute to Zoe by sharing a gorgeous picture of her on their wedding day.

"Happy wedding anniversary to this incredible woman! 10 years baby. What a day it was, what a happy life we have and what a beautiful family we have created. Love you @thezoec #wedding #10yearanniversary #marriage," the 44-year-old wrote alongside a black and white picture of Zoe walking on her own whilst wearing her gorgeous wedding dress and holding her bouquet.

Brendan Cole and Zoe have been married 10 years

Zoe also marked the special day by sharing a current picture of her and her husband. "Thanks for a lovely few days and an incredible 10 years my darling @brendancoleinsta. Who woulda thunk it hey?!" she wrote alongside it.

She added: "Seems like yesterday that we said 'I do' but look how far we've come. Two incredible bubbas and lots of adventures later. Here's to seeing what the next 10 have in store. There's no one else I'd want to share this crazy life with. Thanks for being my best friend and my biggest fan. Love you millions baby. #10yearanniversary #couplegoals #loveofmylife #babydaddy #bestfriend."

