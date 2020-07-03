Faryal Makhdoom pays tribute to Amir Khan's baby nephew after tragic death The boxer revealed on Wednesday his nephew was sadly stillborn

Faryal Makhdoom has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her husband Amir Khan's baby nephew following his tragic death on Wednesday.

Amir shared the devastating news that his brother Haroon's son, Abdul, was sadly stillborn by sharing a photo of the family's socially distanced funeral on Instagram.

Faryal has now taken to her own social media to pay her respects, sharing a quote from the Quran in memory of Abdul. "Indeed we return to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return," the post read, with Faryal captioning it with a broken heart emoji.

Amir Khan's nephew was sadly stillborn

She also posted on Instagram, commenting on Amir's photo of Abdul's funeral. She wrote: "May your soul Rest in Peace angel."

The mum-of-three's tribute comes after boxer Amir revealed his family's loss with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Tough day for the family. My nephew, son of my brother Haroon Khan passed away yesterday. The newborn didn’t make it."

He added: "May Allah make it easy for the family, especially the mother and father, please keep us in your prayers." Fans were quick to offer messages of condolences, with one writing: "Prayers to God for peace and healing for the family." Another added: "So sad to hear about your loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Amir and Faryal share children Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two, and Muhammed, four months. They announced the arrival of their baby boy in February with an adorable photo on Instagram.

Captioning the snap, Amir wrote: "My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz. #dadofthree #alhumdulilah #blessed." Faryal also took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute snap of the little tot dressed in blue, with just his tiny arm visible in the photo.

