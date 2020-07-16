Everything you need to know about Katy Perry's baby – from names to due date The American Idol star is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom this summer, and she can't wait to become a mum! The American Idol star has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy during lockdown, including her cravings and how she's been feeling. The celebrity couple found out they were expecting a daughter earlier in the year and shared a sweet gender reveal video on Instagram, showing Orlando covered in pink icing as they celebrated the news in the garden. During her pregnancy, Katy has continued to work and was judging on American Idol from Orlando's study during the remote episodes, as well as giving virtual concerts to fans. So what do we know about Katy and Orlando's baby so far? Get the lowdown…

MORE: Inside Jennifer Garner's sunflower-filled garden

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out they are having a girl

When is Katy Perry's baby due?

Katy and Orlando announced their baby news in March, revealing that their child was due "in the summer". The California Girls hitmaker hasn't disclosed a specific month or date, preferring to keep the information private, but it could be as near as next month! In a recent interview on The One Show, Katy joked to hosts Gethin Jones and Alex Scott that she was "waddling" around everywhere in the late stages of her pregnancy.

READ: Kate Hudson shares glimpse inside stunning bathroom at home in LA

Katy Perry revealed she likes the name Fleur

Katy Perry's baby's name

What will Katy and Orlando's baby be called? The celebrity couple have a list of names and are waiting to meet their daughter before choosing her moniker. However, one name we know that could be in the running is Fleur. During an interview with Fleur East on Hits Breakfast Radio in July, Katy told the host that she liked her name, and that she was going to text Orlando to tell him, remarking that Fleur Bloom had a nice ring to it.

Katy and Orlando Bloom can't wait to welcome their daughter

Katy Perry's baby will have a famous cousin

According to MyHeritage, Katy is ninth cousins with none other than Taylor Swift, meaning the little girl will have another distant relative in the public eye. The Roar hitmaker and Taylor have had an on-off friendship over the years, but are now friends and stay in regular contact. The mum-to-be recently opened up about the Miss Americana star, telling Stellar magazine: "Well, we don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.